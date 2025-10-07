Bills must strike before trade deadline, take advantage of AFC shake-up
The NFL's November 4 trade deadline is less than one month away.
There are eight teams with just one win or fewer, and these are the teams the playoff contenders will turn to if they hope to bolster their own roster for that push to postseason success.
Make no mistake, every team has flaws within its roster and will be looking for answers. The Buffalo Bills are a perfect example.
Bills must act before deadline
The Bills are one of those contenders and could be, no, should be looking for answers via a potential trade, especially following a lackluster performance in a loss against the New England Patriots.
The Kansas City Chiefs aren't playing well, and the Baltimore Ravens' roster is a mess with a multitude of injuries. Even the Los Angeles Chargers, who looked like legit Super Bowl contenders, are floundering, and there is a very good chance that Joe Burrow doesn't play another down this season. The AFC is ripe for the taking, and Bills' general manager Brandon Beane needs to do everything he can to bolster the defense.
CB2 spot is a liability
The Bills' No. 2 cornerback situation has become a full-blown emergency. Cornerback Tre'Davious White hasn't been able to recapture his former glory days and has become a liability. Rookie cornerback Max Hairston doesn't appear to be returning anytime soon. Another rookie, Dorian Strong, was getting more reps and potentially taking over, but he's now on the IR. J'Marcus Ingram is available, and at this point, he would be a better option.
WR depth
Likewise, the Bills' wide receiver room could be viewed as needy, and there are options available, beginning with the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave or Rashid Shaheed.
Alternatively, the team could look to bolster the pass rush via a trade. The problem will be trying to work out a deal from a financial perspective due to the Bills' cap situation. Can it be done? Sure, but it will make things more difficult.
Beane traded for Amari Cooper last year, but he may not be as pressed to make a move this time around. The Bills believe in their "everyone eats" mantra, and the team puts up a ton of points.
