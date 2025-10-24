Bills land long-awaited deep threat for Josh Allen in 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft
The Buffalo Bills had a Week 7 bye, which was spent trying to figure out how to end a two-game losing streak. Their hot 4-0 start feels like a lifetime ago, but if they can get back on track this weekend against the Carolina Panthers, they could regain the spark they had early in the season.
Even with their recent slide, Buffalo believes they have a championship-caliber team, and for good reason. Their roster is loaded with talent, thanks in large part to their excellent work in the NFL draft.
MORE: Buffalo Bills' roster moves receive criticism in NFL offseason tiers
There are a few holes, however, which is the focus of this 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft, which begins with the Bills selecting a new No. 1 target for Josh Allen.
Round 1, Pick 21: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Keon Coleman was targeted as a breakout candidate this season, and began the year with a bang. He had 112 yards and a touchdown in their win over Baltimore, but since then, he hasn't had more than 45 yards in a single game, with 26 or fewer in four of their contests.
MORE: Buffalo Bills' legend one step closer to well-earned Hall of Fame induction
Buffalo needs a new WR1, which leads to the selection of Carnell Tate out of Ohio State. The Buckeyes have produced some of the best wideouts in the league, and Tate is well on his way to becoming their next stud.
He's still developing, but he's proving to be a great vertical threat and has made huge strides in route-running between his sophomore and junior campaigns.
Round 2, Pick 53: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
The Bills' secondary has had issues this season, but they hope the cornerback situation will look better when Maxwell Hairston finally takes the field. As for the safety position, it's time to look for more help.
Enter Genesis Smith from Arizona, who is the second-round selection in this mock. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Smith has rare speed and would give Buffalo a much-needed center-fielder. He offers much more than deep coverage, but that would be the primary appeal for this franchise.
Round 3, Pick 85: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
It's another defender in Round 3, this time Deontae Lawson out of Alabama. Lawson is a three-year starter who might not be as explosive as some of the big names in this class, but he has few weaknesses.
He's a capable defender in coverage as well as against the run and could replace Matt Milano, who continues to have issues with durability.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —