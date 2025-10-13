Bills' play-caller already tabbed potential Titans' replacement for Bill Callahan
It's unusual to see head coaches getting fired quite this early in the season, and it's somewhat surprising it wasn't Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels.
No, instead, the Tennessee Titans decided to part ways with their coach Brian Callahan just six weeks into the 2025 season. Naturally, it didn't take long for Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady to start popping up on short lists of potential replacements.
Joe Brady's appeal as replacement
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky posted a message on X, listing Brady at the top to replace Callahan in Tennessee.
Of course, this won't happen until the end of the year but know that the Titans won't be the only team with a head coaching vacancy next Spring, and Brady will be towards the top of every one of those candidate lists.
Since Brady took over as the Bills' offensive coordinator in 2023, the Bills' offense has taken off, and likewise, quarterback Josh Allen enjoyed a career year during Brady's first full season as the OC, including winning his first league MVP. While Brady isn't credited with developing Allen into one of the league's elite quarterbacks, he is credited with unlocking Allen in such a way that he continued his extraordinary play while drastically reducing the turnovers.
Joe Brady will be highly sought after
Brady will be highly sought after this next offseason for head coaching jobs, and he will be able to pick the better option. Is the Titans with rookie Cam Ward an enticing job opportunity? They could be because they will be in the running for one of the top picks in the draft, and nect coach will presumably have the chance to pick his quarterback if he doesn't like what he sees with Ward. It wouldn't be the first time we've seen a team draft a first-round quarterback in back-to-back years, remember Josh Rosen?
