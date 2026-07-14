Bills Included in Pair of Intriguing Trade Proposals Before 2026 Season

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of a defensive shift as Jim Leonhard takes over as their new defensive coordinator. For the past nine seasons, head coach Sean McDermott has been the one running the defense, but with him out, it all falls on the shoulders of the new defensive play-caller.

While Leonhard is going to be running a versatile scheme with multiple fronts, he will have a basis in the 3-4. Because of that, the Bills are expected to use second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker as more of a nose tackle. Walker has the size and power to play in that role, but he lacks experience. For that reason, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report is urging Buffalo to consider sending a late-round draft pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for veteran nose tackle John Jenkins.

"Buffalo will move defensive lineman Deone Walker to nose tackle. He could strengthen the Bills' 28th-ranked run defense from the previous season, but it's a lot of pressure to put on the second-year pro," Moton wrote.

"In addition to Walker's position shift, the Bills should check in on a proven nose tackle. The Ravens hired a new coaching staff, and Jenkins, who's 37, may not be in their short-term plans. The 6'3, 360-pounder has registered at least 39 tackles (three for loss) in three consecutive seasons."

Jenkins has played for seven different franchises during his 13-year career and has spent much of that time as a rotational player. He did start the past three seasons, two with the Las Vegas Raiders and one with Baltimore, but has spent most of his career as a depth piece. It wouldn't be a bad idea for the Bills to bring him in, but it all depends on how they feel about their current stable of defensive tackles.

Saints named landing spot for WR Joshua Palmer

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo's included in another trade that Moton proposes, with wide receiver Joshua Palmer being mentioned as a target for the New Orleans Saints. Palmer signed to a three-year deal in 2025, but had just 22 receptions for the Bills.

He's now buried on the depth chart and will likely battle for the final spot with Keon Coleman. The Bills seem intent on giving Keon Coleman another season, which is why Moton believes Palmer could be on the trade block, and he says that Palmer's familiarity with Kellen Moore could help him catch on quickly with the Saints.

"The Saints can reunite Palmer with head coach Kellen Moore, who called plays for the Los Angeles Chargers offense when the wideout caught 38 passes for 581 yards and two touchdowns in 2023," Moton wrote.

Moton adds that Palmer's addition would give New Orleans some insurance for rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson, who enters the league with questions about durability. For Buffalo, it could be a way out of a bad contract that they arguably never should have handed out.