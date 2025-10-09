Bills named possible trade suitor for Pro Bowler amid major issues at cornerback
The Buffalo Bills have a big problem at the cornerback position.
After five games, it's very clear that Tre'Davious White is not the answer opposite Christian Benford. White is giving uo completions at a 72.2% clip and has surrendered a passer rating of 101.6.
The problem is that the Bills don't have anyone to replace him. The team's 2025 first-round pick, Maxwell Hairston, remains on Injured Reserve, and Dorian Strong is on the list, also.
Even when Hairston comes back, it's hard to depend on him given how much time he has missed and how unpredictable a rookie can be.
Knowing all that, The Sporting News' Jarrett Bailey suggests the Bills as a possible trade suitor for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen.
"The Seahawks are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers. If he is available, he fits the mold of cornerbacks Sean McDermott likes - long, lanky, good ball skills, and good against the run. It's a move they should at least inquire about," Bailey wrote.
The rumor Bailey references comes from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who revealed teams around the league think the Seahawks cornerback could be available at the deadline.
"With star CB Devon Witherspoon returning on Thursday, teams are monitoring Pro Bowl CB Riq Woolen as a possible trade target by the deadline, sources tell The Insiders," Rapoport reported. "Woolen’s playing time has diminished, and in a contract year, teams believe he could be available."
Following a Pro Bowl year in his rookie campaign, Woolen seems to be falling out of favor more and more in Seattle, which is great news for the Bills, who would probably love to add him.
Woolen hasn't been playing great this season, but he would still be better than White. Over four seasons, Woolen has given up a completion rate of 55.3% and a passer rating of 111.2.
After a tough start to his career as a run defender, Woolen has been better in that area since 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, Woolen had a run defense grade of 76.2 last season, ranking 33rd among cornerbacks, and he's sporting a 70.2 throughout 2025 thus far.
While Woolen isn't an elite option, he's a realistic one for the Bills given his small contract and Buffalo's lack of cap space.
The Super Bowl window is wide open for the Bills, but they're going to have a tough time cashing in if they can't defend the pass. That's why acquiring Woolen makes a ton of sense.
