Bills Low-Key Positional Battle Could Decide Fate of Buffalo Offense

The Buffalo Bills are set to host a number of positional battles once the team reconvenes this summer, but one training camp competition stands out as a potential game-changer for the Bills’ offense.

Buffalo re-signed Alec Anderson to a one-year, $3 million deal on Feb. 23, but later brought in free agent Austin Corbett to a one-year $1.3 million pact on March 26 to create added competition for Anderson as the team seeks a replacement for David Edwards at left guard.

Edwards departed the Bills through free agency on March 11, inking a four-year $61 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. Having lost their former starter of the past two years, Anderson and Corbett will now headline a fight for playing time that will be must-watch once the team heads for St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY for its first training camp practice on July 29.

Others will join Anderson and Corbett in battle for a starting spot

Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) runs on to the field before the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two veterans won’t be the only players involved in the camp competition, as recent draft picks Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Tylan Grable, along with rookies Jude Bowry and Ar’maj Reed-Adams could also challenge for the spot. Chase Lundt, a 2025 fifth-round pick, was previously listed as a tackle/guard on the Bills’ roster, but he is now listed as a tackle only, which likely removes him from consideration for the job.

Among the group, Corbett is the most experienced, having appeared in 94 games since entering the league in 2018, including 78 starts. Last season, he moved around a bit, playing 334 snaps at center, 284 at right guard and 71 at left guard. His versatility and experience are impressive, but I think this is Anderson’s job to lose.

Anderson is the frontrunner to take over at Bills left guard

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I wrote previously, I believe it would be wise of the Bills to hand the keys over to Anderson moving forward. He is just 26 years old and would preserve some of the continuity the team’s offensive line has built in recent seasons.

Anderson received an 82.6 run-blocking grade last season. With Bills running back James Cook coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,621 yards, which led the NFL, it would behoove Buffalo to keep a bruiser like Anderson in place within the interior of the team’s offensive line. He is cost-efficient, youthful and has proven to be effective playing various positions up front in recent seasons.

Making the correct decision, which is likely between Anderson and Corbett, is crucial for the Bills as they enter a transitional campaign. The adjustment at left guard could decide the fate of the Bills’ offense. They have to get it right.