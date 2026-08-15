Position Battles to Watch During Buffalo Bills Preseason Opener Against Carolina

Despite making some major changes to the coaching staff, the Buffalo Bills will return the majority of their key players from their 12-5 run a year ago.

Buffalo does have some important new faces, of course, led by wide receiver DJ Moore and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

They also have a few spots up for grabs as new head coach Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard look for the best 11 guys on both sides of the ball.

While these position battles have been playing out during camp, fans will get a good look at these players beginning on Saturday as the Bills host the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the preseason.



Here is some analysis about the four roster battles to keep an eye on during the Bills' first exhibition game of the year.

Left Guard: Alec Anderson versus Austin Corbett

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson enters the field before a game against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With David Edwards leaving in free agency, the left guard position is up for grabs. Alec Anderson, who began his career at tackle, started in place of Edwards in the regular season finale and is the favorite for the job.



Buffalo signed Austin Corbett to give them some veteran insurance and he will be given a chance to steal the starting gig.



Anderson has been getting the first-team reps, but if he struggles against the Panthers and Corbett outperforms him, things could heat up.

Fullback: Jackson Acker (R) versus Ben VanSumeren

Bills Ben VanSumeren gets ready for a run, turn and pass drill during Buffalo Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reggie Gilliam signed with the New England Patriots this offseason, leaving the Bills without a fullback. They brought in two potential replacements by signing Ben VanSumeren in free agency and adding Jackson Acker as an undrafted free agent.

VanSumeren is a former linebacker who suffered a patellar tendon tear during the season opener with the Eagles in 2025. He's more of a bruiser and can be a stud on special teams.



Acker, who has ties to Jim Leonhard from their days at Wisconsin, has more running back traits.



This one could come down to the style that Joe Brady and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael prefer. Special teams will also play a key role, which might be the best way to see which of the two players has the edge.

Inside Linebacker: Dorian Williams versus Kaleb Elarms-Orr (R)

Bills Dorian Williams waits his turn at the drill during the Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dorian Williams is the presumed starter at inside linebacker next to Terrel Bernard, but someone forgot to tell Kaleb Elarms-Orr. The rookie fourth-round pick out of TCU has been one of the top performers throughout OTAs and training camp.

Elarms-Orr earned the praise of Leonhard after OTAs, and has the makings of a future starter in the NFL.



The only question is whether the rookie can start to make plays during preseason live game action that convinces the coaching staff to start him in frornt of a known veteran, and let him learn on the job when wins and losses count.

WR3: Joshua Palmer versus Keon Coleman

WR Joshua Palmer starts his sprint for a catching drill at Buffalo Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joshua Palmer was one of the top free agency additions last year for Buffalo, but he hardly made an impact during his first season with the team. He was slowed down by an injury, and even entered OTAs limited. He's since returned to full health, and has been performing well during camp, which is a reminder of why general manager Brandon Beane felt he would be a good fit in this offense.

Even with his recently improved play, Palmer is going to have to fight off 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman. Despite inconsistent play from Coleman, the Bills want to see him succeed due to the investment they've made.



Coleman has a habit of making big plays during training camp, but he needs to prove he can consistently perform during actual games. That begins on Saturday against the Panthers, as he and Palmer will battle for the WR3 role.