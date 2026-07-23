Bills’ Position Battle Result Key to Continued Success on Offense

For the better part of three seasons, the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line has been the definition of consistent, at least in terms of who was suiting up in front of Josh Allen.

When Buffalo’s former longtime center Mitch Morse was still in town in 2023, it was Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown on the bookends, and Connor McGovern and O’Cyrus Torrence to the left and right of him.

Then, when Morse was questionably shown the door in March 2024, McGovern slid to the middle and former Los Angeles Rams’ guard David Edwards took over the left guard spot.

And, it remained like that for two straight seasons with hardly any injuries to really speak of.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) directs traffic at the line of scrimmage while former left guard David Edwards (76) waits for the snap during the second quarter of an NFL game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, in spite of league-wide critics certainly having some harsh views of the group recently, there’s no denying how beneficial it has been for 2024 MVP quarterback Josh Allen to have the same bodies in front of him week in and week out over the past two seasons.

Consistency and familiarity in football—no matter how trivial they may seem to some—are huge keys to success for teams in the NFL.

Boring isn’t always a bad thing, as they say.

Bills’ O-line breaking up after being steady presence for 2024 MVP QB

But, be that as it may, that familiarity and comfortability that Allen has felt with his offensive line over recent years is about to change . . . at least a little.

Now that the previously mentioned Edwards is no longer with the team after signing a lucrative four-year, $61 million contract with the New Orleans Saints via free agency earlier this spring, Allen—as well as Dawkins and McGovern—will have someone new near them this upcoming season.

Who will it be, though?

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Former Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) runs on the field before an NFL game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What player will be entrusted with the massive responsibility of helping keep Buffalo’s beloved franchise gunslinger upright on a weekly basis while also clearing massive running lanes for Miami, Florida, native James Cook III, who—in case anyone forgot over the offseason—was the winner of the 2025 NFL rushing title last season after he tallied a league-leading 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns on 309 attempts for an average of 5.2 yards per carry.

It’s not just a position that you can throw anyone in and say, “Good enough!”

If the next starting left guard is a liability each game, then first-year head coach Joe Brady’s offense could be in for a long season.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the few candidates that are there vying for the critical spot along the Bills’ offensive line, which will begin when training camp opens up on Wednesday of next week.

Don’t blink: July 29 will be here before you know it, Bills Mafia!

Glancing at guard competition setting up this summer for Buffalo

Alec Anderson

Basic Info: 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, Age: 26, Year: 5

College: UCLA

Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2022

Acquired via UDFA contract after 2022 NFL Draft

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson (70) enters the field before an NFL game against the New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 NFL Season Outlook

Former undrafted free-agent offensive lineman Alec Anderson, who is entering his fifth season with the team in 2026 after coming out of UCLA in 2022, has grinded for every opportunity he’s been given on the gridiron with the Bills since entering the league.

It hasn’t been a “cakewalk,” relatively speaking, like it seemingly has been for fellow offensive linemen Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown, Connor McGovern, or O’Cyrus Torrence, who all earned starting jobs in their first full seasons in the NFL.

McGovern missed his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered in OTAs that spring, but the former Penn State University lineman was on track to be a starter in Year One before that happened, and he was subsequently the starter for the Cowboys the following year.

So, despite the unfortunate injury, it’s not like he’s been disregarded by a franchise like Anderson was when he failed to hear his name called by any of the 32 NFL teams in the draft four years ago, or when he was cut by Buffalo and failed to crack the opening day 53-man roster with the Western New York franchise in 2022.

However, he’s still standing.

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson (70) gives a loud roar towards the sidelines as the offensive-line unit warms up during Day Six of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, now the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Rancho Cucamonga, California, native is more ready than ever before to seize the monumental moment that he’s about to be faced with in Buffalo heading into Year Five.

He’s been mostly a utility sixth-offensive lineman who has found a niche as the team’s jumbo tight end, particularly over the past two years.

But, he has managed to get on the field for a total of 480 regular-season snaps according to Pro Football Reference, which included starting six games at various spots along the line between 2024 and 2025, and now Anderson appears to be done being solely a gimmick in Brady’s offense for the foreseeable future . . . but, only if he can capitalize in camp.

I wouldn’t put it past him, though. The Bills seem to love his attitude on and off the field.

And, the tenacious, tone-setting 26-year-old former UCLA Bruin is on the verge of fully blossoming for Buffalo this year.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson (70) celebrates in the stands after an NFL game against the New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he does, it’ll be a huge relief for Allen and Cook, as well as Brandon Beane, who undeniably ignored the position outside of signing veteran Austin Corbett in free agency, and drafting rookies Jude Bowry and Ar’Maj Reed-Adams in the fourth and seventh rounds, respectively, in this past April’s draft.

Anderson appears to be the favorite heading into next week.

“I’ve built my way up to where I’m at now. My first year, as a rookie undrafted free agent, I was (on the) practice squad. And, then my second, third, and fourth year, I was able to be the jumbo tight end and really get out there and get my feet wet.

“You know, (learning) how the NFL speed is, the play style, and (everything else). So, I think I’m very confident going into this year and being able to perform,” Bills’ guard Alec Anderson said in an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Monday.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson (70) blocks against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Especially with “Shnowy” (Dion Dawkins) at my left side, and then Connor McGovern at the center. So, I’m very excited to go in there and really dominate, man, like the past O-lines have done here.

“I think I’m ready to fill in the shoes for David Edwards.”

Basic Info: 6-foot-4, 306 pounds, Age: 30, Year: 9

College: University of Nevada

Additional Background: 2nd-round pick, No. 33, Cleveland Browns (2018 NFL Draft)

Acquired via 2026 NFL Free Agency

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Former Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Austin Corbett (63) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 NFL Season Outlook

The Buffalo Bills have brought in a few faces from franchise quarterback Josh Allen’s 2018 draft class this offseason.

Most notably, veteran pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, who inked a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the team back in March, as well as wide receiver D.J. Moore, whom Brandon Beane traded for just days prior to bringing Chubb aboard via free agency.

However, there is one other player—one who could also play a critical role this year—that the team also signed from that same draft class that hasn’t been met with as much fanfare so far this offseason.

But, if he wins the starting left guard spot out of training camp, then Bills Mafia could be singing his praises all season long.

That player is none other than former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Austin Corbett, who has also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers during his first eight years in the league.

Corbett, who originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Browns in 2018, has spent the last four seasons with the Carolina Panthers after originally joining Carolina back in 2022 on a three-year, $26.25 million deal in free agency that offseason.

However, the highlight of his career so far has undoubtedly been when the former University of Nevada Wolfpack walk-on, who is set to turn 31 years old on September 5, was a member of the Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI at the conclusion of the 2021 season, which occurred two years after Cleveland sent the Sparks, Nevada, native to Los Angeles in a trade in October 2019.

The journey hasn’t been without its bumps, but Corbett’s been fairly consistent with his play in spite of having to bounce between three different teams in his first eight years.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Former Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Austin Corbett (63) blocks for quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium | USA TODAY Sports

For his career, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman has registered 78 starts in 94 regular-season appearances across his first three NFL stops, while also making six postseason starts during his time in Los Angeles, as well one playoff appearance with Carolina just last season.

During his Super-Bowl run with the Rams, Corbett started all 17 games in the regular season, as well as all four of the team’s postseason games.

So, with that in mind, no matter how confident the aforementioned Anderson may be, Corbett definitely won’t go down without a fight.

On top of that, he provides just as much versatility as Anderson does, too, as he has experience playing both guard spots and the center position in the pros after being a standout left tackle in college, which nearly made him a first-round pick.

Needless to say, Corbett and Anderson seem set to embark on quite the heated battle in the coming weeks in Western New York . . . that is, of course, assuming it’s a true competition.

We’ll find out soon.

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Helmets meet at the line of scrimmage as Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) snaps the ball during an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bills would be wise, though, to let things play out instead of simply going with Anderson because he’s been in Buffalo previously.

Familiarity is a good thing, like I said earlier, but occasionally it can get teams in trouble if they stick with a player simply based on that merit alone.

Jude Bowry

Basic Info: 6-foot-5, 314 pounds, Age: 22, Year: Rookie

Additional Background: 4th-round pick, No. 102, Buffalo Bills

Acquired via 2026 NFL Draft

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Former Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinals linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter of a collegiate football game at Stanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 NFL Season Outlook

Rookie offensive lineman Jude Bowry was sort of a surprise pick for the Bills this past April at the top of the fourth round as not many fans or analysts saw it coming.

Keeping that in mind, though, that must mean there’s something that Beane and Co. see in the player, especially considering the team nearly missed out on grabbing wide receiver Skyler Bell from the University of Connecticut 23 selections later at pick No. 125 . . . but, luckily the Bills got both the big man from Boston College and the playmaker from UConn.

Sometimes—at least in terms of the NFL Draft—it’s better to be lucky than good.

The Bills hope Bowry ends up being good.

Aug 30, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Former Boston College offensive tackle Jude Bowry (71) warms up before a game against the Fordham Rams at Alumni Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A bit raw by most accounts, the Germantown, Maryland, native managed to start 23 of 31 career games across his four seasons with the Boston College Eagles, and he even earned his way to becoming a captain last season as a senior.

And, during that senior campaign in 2025, the 6-foot-5, 314-pound lineman started nine games at left tackle, allowing zero sacks in 311 dropbacks, which earned him an overall grade of 66.8 from Pro Football Focus despite being flagged four times on top of allowing 14 total pressures and two quarterback hits

He also earned a 66.4 grade for his pass-blocking efforts (ranked 281 out of 632) and a run-blocking grade of 69.5.

Keeping that all in mind, I really don’t see the former Boston College offensive lineman being too much of a factor in Buffalo during his rookie outing unless he really comes on strong in training camp and to start the preseason.

The Bills and Brandon Beane appear to love his upside, but most of the time that’s merely a buzz word that’s tossed around far too often from coaches and front-office members.

And, to add to that point, according to various reports this winter, the well-built former offensive tackle struggled quite a bit at the Senior Bowl down in Mobile, Alabama, in January, and he logged just 1,399 total snaps during his time with Boston College: none of which came at guard.

So, despite being listed as a tackle/guard on the depth chart, it’s essentially an entirely new position for him.

Fans should not expect a lot from the former Eagle in Year One in the NFL . . . because, in the end, it’s always better to be pleasantly surprised than disastrously disappointed.

Darkhorse candidates:

Tylan Grable

Basic Info: 6-foot-5, 313 pounds, Age: 26, Year: 3

College: University of Central Florida

Additional Background: 6th-round pick, No. 204, Buffalo Bills

Acquired via 2024 NFL Draft

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Tylan Grable (68) reacts during the 2024-2025 AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Basic Info: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Age: 24, Year: 3

College: University of Georgia

Additional Background: 5th-round pick, No. 141, Buffalo Bills

Acquired via 2024 NFL Draft

Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills interior offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (62) makes a block on Chicago Bears linebacker Micah Baskerville (47) during the third quarter of an NFL preseason game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ar’Maj Reed Adams

Basic Info: 6-foot-5, 314 pounds, Age: 24, Year: Rookie

College: Texas A&M University

Additional Background: 7th-round pick, No. 241, Buffalo Bills

Acquired via 2026 NFL Draft

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Former Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams (55) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lloyd Cushenberry III

Basic Info: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Age: 28, Year: 7

College: LSU

Additional Background: 3rd-round pick, No. 83, Denver Broncos (2020 NFL Draft)

Acquired via 2026 NFL Free Agency

Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Former Tennessee Titans interior offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) looks to block against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL game at the old Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Other names to watch:

Nick Broeker

Basic Info: 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, Age: 22, Year: 3

College: Ole Miss

Additional Background: 7th-round pick, No. 230, Buffalo Bills

Originally acquired via 2023 NFL Draft; Re-signed via Reserve/Futures ontract in 2026

Jun 13, 2023; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Nick Broeker (67) participates in blocking drills during the team's veteran minicamp practice. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bruno Fina

Basic Info: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Age: 24, Year: Rookie

College: Duke University

Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2026

Acquired via UDFA contract after 2026 NFL Draft

Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Former UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Bruno Fina (75), who eventually transferred to Duke University, is pictured during the second quarter of a collegiate football game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Da’Metrius Weatherspoon

Basic Info: 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, Age: 23, Year: Rookie

College: Syracuse University

Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2026

Acquired via UDFA contract after 2026 NFL Draft

Syracuse University OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon (57) lifts WR Johntay Cook (2) in celebration after he scored a TD during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Tennessee and Syracuse at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Predicting who wins the LG competition in Western New York

I’m not going to overanalyze this too much . . . you know why?

Because training camp hasn’t even started yet, and everyone knows that the offensive line isn’t really judged until the pads come on.

Football in shorts and t-shirts is light work for the hogmollies.

So, on that note, we really won’t know much about how things will shake out until at least a couple of weeks down the line. However, even still, I’ll put my two cents in.

Originally, I went into this offseason believing that Alec Anderson should remain as the swing interior man who has the ability to play at all five positions across the board this upcoming year.

But, after mulling it over, I think the Bills should give Anderson his shot: let him sink or swim.

Who knows?

Maybe he’s a diamond in the rough who’s yet to be fully polished.

And, fans, coaches, and media members will soon find out just how bright he can shine given the right set of circumstances.

Regardless of who wins, however, the battle should be interesting, to say the least.

It’s been a little bit since Buffalo has seen a good competition up front, and the dynamics of a fierce match between big men should bring a nice change of pace from some of the slower training camps of the recent past.

Buffalo Bills guard Alec Anderson (left) collides with former Bills' offensive lineman Kendrick Green (right) during positional drills on Day Three of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s only a matter of time before the animated Anderson throws his first punch of summer camp, too.

Get ready, Bills Mafia.

It’s almost time for the bellies to start bouncing, and the pads to start popping.