Injury Returns Highlight Buffalo Bills’ Sixth Training Camp Practice

Practice number six is in the books for the Buffalo Bills as they were back at it on Thursday.

One unfortunate standout during the day was the struggles of wide receiver Keon Coleman. The third-year pro has been putting together a solid camp, but had a couple of miscues on Thursday. He still had some solid moments, but a key drop won’t help his cause.

Not everything was negative, of course, as the Bills were thrilled to see multiple injured stars return to action. Those returns highlight the top takeaways from the team’s sixth practice.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Deone Walker back and ready to work

Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson high-fives teammates during warm ups during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Less than one week ago, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a calf injury which was initially a big scare. He wasn’t putting his full weight on his leg and was eventually carted to the locker room.

Thankfully, it was quickly announced that he suffered a calf strain and wouldn’t miss significant time. Buffalo played it close to the vest in terms of recovery time, but Gardner-Johnson was back on the field on Thursday. The best part was that he showed no signs of being slowed by his injury, which is highly encouraging since he’s been one of their top defenders throughout camp.

Also back was defensive tackle Deone Walker who missed a couple of days with an elbow injury. His issue never appeared to be serious, but it was still good to see him back so quickly.

Tyler Bass kicking again

Bills Tyler Bass and Tommy Doman Jr. chat with staff on the sidelines before practice at Bills Training Camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There has been some mystery with Tyler Bass, who has not kicked since the 2025 preseason. Bass had surgery to repair a sports hernia but has been absent this year, despite being the only kicker on the roster. That recently had Bills On SI’s Ralph Ventre asking what’s up with Bass.

On Thursday, we finally got the answer. Bass was back at practice. Matt Parrino stated that he went 7-for-7, but Joe Marino claimed two were misses. Either way, it was an encouraging first day back.

Josh Allen continues to shine

Bills Josh Allen moves with the ball before throwing it during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills will go as far as Josh Allen takes them, and his work in training camp is proof that he can take them all the way to a championship. The problem has been Allen being let down by teammates, which is something we saw on Thursday.

On one play in particular, Allen had what Dan Fetes called a “ridiculous jump throw,” which was promptly dropped by Keon Coleman. We also saw how beautiful it can be when the receivers step up, with Dante Pettis securing a touchdown reception from Allen while going to the ground.

Allen is once again getting everyone involved but the connection between him and DJ Moore is still the most encouraging sign.

Tensions are getting high

Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer stretches with a band during warm ups at Bills Training Camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During Tuesday’s practice, the Bills had their first fight as T.J. Parker threw a punch. That one started when rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr laid a hard hit on Dalton Kincaid.

While no punches were thrown on Thursday, another scuffle began with a rookie in the middle of the action. This time, it was Davison Igbinosun getting tensions high as veteran receiver Joshua Palmer took exception to the rookie’s coverage.

Palmer made a catch against Igbinosun and then shoved him and threw the ball at him. The two were then pushing one another but backup quarterback Shane Buechele broke things up. It’s not surprising to see tension during camp but thankfully this one was over in a hurry.

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