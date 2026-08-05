Buffalo Bills Injury Report Entering Training Camp Week 2

The Buffalo Bills are entering the second week of 2026 training camp and there's been a lot of positive moments. Not only is newly acquired wide receiver DJ Moore meshing so well with Josh Allen that Khalil Shakir says it feels fake, but the defense is finding potential stars under new coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr is standing out as the biggest breakout star, with the fourth-round pick asserting himself into the battle for a starting inside linebacker spot.

Even with all the positive developments, every training camp has its setbacks as well. The Bills have been fortunate to avoid any major injuries so far, but a handful of health concerns have surfaced over the first week. Here's a quick roundup of every injury the Bills are monitoring.

Deone Walker dealing with elbow injury

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker wasn't on the field during the first padded practice on Monday, but was working with trainers on the side instead. There was limited information surrounding his injury, but Walker was seen with a sleeve on his elbow.

On Tuesday, Sal Capaccio gave an update, saying it was indeed an elbow injury. He added that Walker will be getting a brace soon, which will allow him to return to practice. Walker slid into Round 4 of the 2025 NFL draft after dealing with a back injury, but remained relatively healthy as a rookie. Hopefully, this one won't be a long-term concern, but it's worth keeping an eye on.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson calf injury could have been worse

C.J. Gardner-Johnson works out on the sidelines during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest injury scare came during Saturday's practice when safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off with a lower leg injury. He struggled to put much weight on his leg, leading to some concern. They received some good news, however, when it was determined Gardner-Johnson was dealing with a calf strain. He has yet to return, but he's not expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Ray Davis suffered a foot injury

Bills running back Ray Davis rushes upfield during day four of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, backup running back Ray Davis briefly left practice with a foot injury. Davis went to the medical tent following a play during 11-on-11s, but was back after getting his foot wrapped up.

Tyler Bass nearing a return

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass watches his field goal during the first half against the Miami Dolphins. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tyler Bass missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his hip. He has yet to kick a field goal in practice, but special teams coach Jeff Rodgers says there has been no setback. The coach added that Bass will kick soon, which is an encouraging sign.

Other injury updates

Bills linebacker Michael Hoecht waves to fans as he heads to the field during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three other key injuries include wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, EDGE Michael Hoecht, and linebacker Dorian Williams. Shavers remains on the PUP as he recovers from ACL surgery. Hoecht suffered a torn Achilles last year, but has been full-go. Williams was dealing with a knee injury, but was back on the field Tuesday.

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