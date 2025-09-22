Bills bring back 2023 draft pick to replace offensive lineman poached by Bucs
The Buffalo Bills lost a member of their practice squad this past week, when offensive lineman Dan Feeney was poached by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading into their Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets.
On Monday, Buffalo signed Feeney’s replacement, welcoming back yet another familiar face.
Nick Broeker will replace Feeney on the team’s 17-man practice squad, two seasons after the Bills selected the former Ole Miss Rebel in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
After being drafted by the Bills, Broeker was released before the start of the 2023 regular season and later signed with the Houston Texans, spending two seasons with the team, during which he appeared in 12 games. Houston released him in May, and he later signed with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers before both teams cut bait with him ahead of the regular season.
Broeker is 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. and has experience playing both guard and tackle. The soon-to-be 25-year-old was the winner of the 2022 Kent Hull Trophy, an award named after the former Bills offensive lineman, given to the top offensive lineman in Mississippi.
Broeker is nothing more than a depth signing, with Buffalo’s starting offensive line performing among the best in football through the first three weeks of the season. The Bills have allowed the lowest pressure rate in the NFL (20.7%) while their EPA per rush of +0.19 is also the best in the league.
With Broeker’s addition, Buffalo once again has three offensive linemen on its practice squad, while OL Tylan Grable sits on injured reserve due to a concussion sustained before the start of the regular season.
