Former Bills’ OL Mitch Morse Shares Gut-Wrenching Training Camp Memory

Former Buffalo Bills’ Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse was one of the easier players to root for during his time in the NFL, especially when he was donning the red, white, and blue in Buffalo.

The hard-nosed, salt-of-the-earth Austin, Texas, native quickly assimilated himself within Bills Mafia and the overall culture of Western New York because he often told it like it was—with no fluff—and did so during some of the most heartbreaking moments for the Bills over the years.

Morse never hid from his mistakes, whether they were of his own doing or not, and it was a quality that many, both within the fanbase and the media, greatly appreciated.

Some would run from the tough questions, but not the 6-foot-6, 305-pound University of Missouri alum, who was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs at pick No. 49.

November 3, 2012; Gainesville FL, USA; Former University of Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Mitch Morse (65) is pictured during the second half of a collegiate football game vs. the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both on and off the field, Morse was a stand-up person during his time with Buffalo

He always stood on business, as the kids say these days. And, for the most part, there weren’t a ton of screw-ups from him to be accountable for anyhow.

Yes there were the concussion issues that he unfortunately battled rather consistently, but critics can’t really fault someone for having a few concerning medical issues that are quite literally out of their hands.

So, when looking back at his NFL playing career collectively as a whole—which spanned across 10 seasons with three different teams (Kansas City, Buffalo, Jacksonville)—it’s hard to really find fault from his time in the league, particularly when he was with the Bills.

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the snap from former Bills center Mitch Morse (60) during an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

The two sides were a perfect pairing.

He was everything you could have wanted from a professional center.

And, the feeling was seemingly mutual from Morse during his time with Western New York’s favorite football franchise as the retired 34-year-old, who was shockingly released by the Bills back in 2024 after spending five seasons with the team, will now be hosting a new show on the Bills Radio Network this coming season.

Presumably, that must mean his time with the Bills apparently consisted of some of his most cherished moments in the league, even if the team ultimately failed to hoist a Lombardi trophy under former head coach Sean McDermott.

Oct. 26, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Former longtime Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) pulls to block against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL game at Highmark Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Morse gives glowing reviews of training camps spent in WNY

And, that was confirmed when Morse was recently speaking with reporters Carl Jones and Josh Reed on the Mafia Huddle podcast on WIVB+ regarding his time with the team, more specifically during training camp.

“I mean, out of all of the places that I did do training camp, St. John Fisher was by far the best: not even close,” former NFL center Mitch Morse said when speaking on the Mafia Huddle podcast earlier this week.

“I mean, Pittsford Dairy is right there (too) . . . and, honestly, the weather’s fantastic. . . . And, one thing that people don’t know about St. John Fisher is that they have, like, one of the top cafeterias in the country.

Billy the Buffalo, who is the Buffalo Bills team mascot, throws t-shirts out to various lucky fans in the stands during the Bills' training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on July 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I mean, there’s no gauging system, (but) like including Power-5 schools or whatever you want to call it, it’s just got it going on. So, you actually eat some of the best food you have throughout the year on a day-to-day basis at St. John Fisher, which is nice.

“And, yes, you’re not in your home, but even when you’re home you’re miserable during training camp.”

So, keeping that in mind, despite having to spend the unbearably hot days of training camp on the private campus during his time with Buffalo—which current Bills players are getting set to do next week—it’s clear that the university located in Pittsford, New York, was the best location he ever attended for an NFL camp.

The memories made with his former brothers in blue will last a lifetime . . . even the ones that he probably wishes he could forget.

Sep. 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) celebrates a touchdown with former Bills center Mitch Morse (60) in the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Former Pro Bowl center reveals secrets from past camps held in Pittsford

Remember when I said Morse was one to never run—from anything—during his time with the team in Orchard Park, New York?

Well, apparently, there was one time . . . sort of.

“So, if you want hot diarrhea during practice the next day, you just go over (to Pittsford Dairy) and grab some delicious dairy products. It’s awesome,” Morse continued during the recent interview.

Former Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse LOVED his time at St. John Fisher for training camp. Even the trips to Pittsford Dairy 🍦💩



Make sure you watch the Mafia Huddle on WIVB+! pic.twitter.com/YzpgPc3ikQ — Carl Jones (@Jones11_) July 23, 2026

“Coach (McDermott) took us there one day (for) like a team-building thing before practice, like the day (before).

“We did afternoon meetings. We went to Pittsford (Dairy), and we’re all on the bus having a good time eating ice cream, and then I think 20 of us had the runs. And, we had to like hold down practice because we were all just . . . you know, there was no explosive diarrhea bug.

“It was just Pittsford Dairy going around the pipe.”

Yikes.

That’s certainly not a great memory from his five summers worth of training camp practices with the Bills at St. John Fisher University, but it’s a memory made nonetheless.

July 26, 2023; Pittsford, NY, USA; former Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) warms up on the field during training camp practice at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Remember when I said Mitch told it like it was? Yeah, I wasn’t lying, folks.

And, given that fact, the franchise’s new radio network host should be quite the listen for the fanbase while he’s speaking about the Bills over the airwaves this fall and winter.

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