Bills' defining strength faces serious challenge from Patriots in Week 5
The Buffalo Bills' run game has consistently imposed its will upon opponents through the season's first four weeks.
Primary running back James Cook ranks second overall amongst NFL rushing leaders with 401 yards.
"He [Cook] rises every game," said starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence. "I feel like every game you can kind of progressively see him getting better."
Adding to the mix, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, quarterback Josh Allen, who is giving another MVP type effort, ranks 14th on the AFC rushing yards leaderboard (159).
The Bills' run game, however, will face arguably its stiffest challenge yet when the New England Patriots visit Orchard Park for Sunday Night Football on October 5.
"[The Patriots' defense shows] good gap integrity I feel like they all play their gap well. They all kind of use their hands pretty good," said Torrence. "Got new guys up front, but they still kind of got a Patriots style defense. We know what type of game it's gonna be. It's gonna be tough up front."
Sports Illustrated national writer Matthew Verderame selected five Week 5 games that could be decided by key matchups.
Looking to move to 5-0, the Bills made the featured tier with the SI scribe identifying "Buffalo’s run game vs. New England’s front seven" as the matchup to watch. Verderame noted that "the Patriots have allowed 3.3 YPC, second-best in the NFL."
"It has not been easy running against New England this season. Before Sunday’s win over the Panthers, no team had rushed for more than 63 yards against the Patriots, despite all three of those games being close. Carolina did manage to rack up 129 yards on 4.6 yards per carry, but that came in a 42–13 New England rout. ... If the Patriots can contain Allen and limit Cook, they will have a chance at an upset. If not, it will be a long night in Buffalo." — Matthew Verderame
Verderame picked the Bills to escape with a 24-22 victory. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.
