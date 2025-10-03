Bills' defense down two, maybe three, key contributors for Sunday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills' defense will be shorthanded in multiple areas when the New England Patriots visit Orchard Park for Sunday Night Football on October 5.
Third linebacker Dorian Williams, who has started all four games thus far this season, has been ruled out for the Week 5 primetime affair along with sixth-round rookie cornerback Dorian Strong.
On Friday, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott announced that both players would miss practice again and neither will be available for Sunday's divisional matchup.
With Williams out due to a knee problem, linebacker Matt Milano's potential return to the lineup becomes that much more important. Milano, who has been sidelined since injuring his pectoral muscle against the New York Jets in Week 2, returned to practice this week and appears to be trending towards availability.
Meanwhile, Strong's absence leaves Buffalo undermanned in the defensive backfield. The rookie has been the next man up behind veteran Tre'Davious White thus far this season, starting the season opener and seeing 15 defensive snaps spelling White during the Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints.
"Don't really know [the origin of Stong's injury]. A little bit maybe from this past weekends game. Maybe, something before that. We're looking into that some more. I don't really have great clarity on that for you," said McDermott.
While White appears fully healthy, the Bills no longer have the luxury of giving him a breather in favor of Strong. Although the safety net won't be there in Week 5, White's presence seemingly gives McDermott a sense of comfort.
"He's done a real good job and he's worked extremely hard. There's a lot of people who don't come back from those injuries," said McDermott.
After battling back from an ACL tear in 2021, White tore his Achilles with the Bills in 2023. The 2017 first-round draft pick spent the 2024 season elsewhere before re-signing with Buffalo this past spring.
"Not surprised that Tre has been able to do what he's done. He works so dang hard. Football's important to him," said McDermott.
In addition to the linebacking corps and defensive backfield, the Bills may also be without a rotational piece on the defensive line.
RELATED: 'Questioned' Cole Bishop giving Buffalo Bills what 'we need'
Second-round rookie TJ Sanders won't practice on Friday after being limited Thursday, according to McDermott. He is one of only four defensive tackles on the Bills' 53-man roster, and that's including Ed Oliver, whose availability is also in question.
"TJ Sanders will not practice. The rest of the guys will practice. For TJ, and for the rest of the guys that are practicing, we'll see where it goes. We'll take or one hour at a time at this point," said McDermott.
Sanders played 54 percent of possible snaps in the 31-19 win over the Saints on September 28.
"He's been dealing with it [knee injury] a little bit, and it just kind of flared up at this point," said McDermott.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —