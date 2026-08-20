Former Bills' Safety Taylor Rapp Signs With One of Buffalo's Top AFC Foes

Former Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp has found a new home in the AFC and it just so happens to be with one of their toughest conference foes.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Rapp is signing with Denver on a deal that has not yet been disclosed.

Lest we forget, it was the Broncos who knocked the Bills out of the playoffs last season with a 33-30 victory in overtime, but you already knew that.

The Broncos are expected to be one of the top teams in the AFC once again this season, so Denver and Buffalo could meet in the playoffs for a rematch in 2026. The Broncos are not on the Bills' regular season schedule, though.

Why Bills cut Taylor Rapp

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rapp spent three seasons with the Bills. He signed a one-year, $1.7 million deal in 2023 and then was re-signed on a three-year, $10.6 million contract in 2024.

However, mostly thanks to lackluster play and injury, Rapp never made it through the entirety of that contract and was cut loose earlier this offseason.

In 2025, Rapp gave up a completion rate of 80% and a passer rating of 113.3 when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus, and he posted bad grades of 45.4 in run defense, 36.5 in tackling and 47.3 in coverage, and an overall grade of 44.6.

Along with his injury issue and poor performance, another reason the Bills cut ties with Rap was because he was a poor fit in the scheme of new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

In Denver, Rapp will be battling it out for a depth role at the safety position with the Broncos having two clear starters at safety in Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones. Rapp could step into the role vacated by the departure of P.J. Locke in free agency.

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