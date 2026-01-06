Bills respond to injury, sign familiar cornerback cut by Steelers last week
The Buffalo Bills are adding familiar cornerback insurance in response to first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston landing on the shelf heading into the playoffs.
Cornerback Daryl Porter Jr., who was most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers, agreed to a practice squad contract on Tuesday per report by KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. The Bills reunite with a player who initially joined the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in May.
The Steelers made Porter available only days after his NFL debut against the Detroit Lions, cutting the practice squad rookie on December 29. He joins fellow cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Te'Cory Couch on the Bills' practice squad.
With Hairston "unlikely to play this week" when the Bills visit the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on January 11, Jackson seems likely to dress for the wild-card game as a practice squad call-up.
Whether or not Jackson, who has 31 career starts to his credit, winds up being the choice, Buffalo will certainly elevate a cornerback. Including Hairston, the Bills are currently carrying only three true boundary cornerbacks on their 53-man roster with Christian Benford and Tre'Davious White as the others.
First Bills' stint
Porter, a Miami product, was one of 12 undrafted rookies signed by the Bills prior to May minicamp. He spent the entire spring on Buffalo's 90-man roster.
Dealing with a rash of wide receiver situations injuries one week into training camp, the Bills waived Porter to create a roster spot for Deon Cain.
Since leaving Buffalo
One week after falling victim to the Bills' roster gymnastics, Porter surfaced with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The cornerback proceeded to appear in all three of Pittsburgh's exhibition games, totaling six tackles.
The Steelers cut Porter after the preseason finale, subsequently signing him to the practice squad where he spent the first 17 weeks of the regular season. Pittsburgh tabbed him as a gameday elevation for the December 21 road win over the Lions. He played one snap on defense and three on special teams.
