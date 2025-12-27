Bills' pregame roster move offers TE insurance with Kincaid, Knox questionable vs. Eagles
The Buffalo Bills added a fourth tight end to their 53-man roster in Week 17.
After releasing wide receiver Mecole Hardman, the Bills signed undrafted rookie tight end Keleki Latu off their practice squad.
The move is seemingly connected to Buffalo's injury report with tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox officially questionable to face the Philadelphia Eagles on December 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Providing injury insurance, Latu joins fifth-round rookie Jackson Hawes as the only two healthy tight ends available. The Bills were required to sign Latu to an active roster contract due to the fact that he had already exhausted the three allotted gameday elevations as a practice squad player.
Buffalo's passing game has relied on its tight ends in key spots this season. The combination of Kincaid, Knox and Hawes has accounted for 1,073 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
TE injury info
Kincaid and Knox both played in the December 21 win over the Cleveland Browns. In fact, Knox logged 68 percent of offensive snaps last time out, and he has yet to miss a game all season.
Knox addressed reporters following the Week 16 victory, and he did not provide any indication of injury.
With Kincaid on a "management plan" and Knox a new addition to the injury report in Week 17, both tight ends were non-participants on back-to-back days before logging limited participation on Friday. The Bills listed both players as questionable due to knee issues.
More about Latu
In three appearances this season, Latu has only one four-yard reception on one target. He has totaled 18 offensive snaps with the majority of his work coming on special teams.
The 6-foot-7 Latu, a Washington product, has been with the Bills since early May. He appeared in all three preseason games this past summer, securing two of three targets for 38 yards.
