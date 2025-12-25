Bills' injury report cause for concern with Josh Allen, two TEs banged up in Week 17

The Buffalo Bills issued their first official Week 17 injury report, and, as expected, quarterback Josh Allen was on the list.

After banging up his foot midway through the December 21 win over the Cleveland Browns, Allen was a limited participant on Wednesday.

The limited status is an improvement from Tuesday, when Bills' head coach Sean McDermott named the quarterback as one of eight players who would not be available for the team's walkthrough.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Both Cleveland players were credited with a half of sack on the play | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Allen held his weekly media availability on Tuesday afternoon, proclaiming he is "planning on playing" when the Bills host the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles on December 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

MORE: Sean McDermott 'happy' after desperate Chiefs steal QB, leave Bills shorthanded

With Buffalo holding walkthrough practices early in the week, player participation is only an estimation.

Two tight ends unavailable

While the Bills have Dalton Kincaid on a "management plan" due to his troubled right knee, fellow tight end Dawson Knox popped up on this week's injury report. Neither player participated in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Also listed with a knee issue, Knox was not mentioned by McDermott on Tuesday. He played 68 percent of offensive snaps in the Week 16 win over Cleveland.

RELATED: Josh Allen calls out 'absolute stud' fighting through injury to lead Bills' receivers

Outside of Knox and Kincaid, fifth-round rookie Jackson Hawes is the only tight end on Buffalo's 53-man roster.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) is unable to make the catch against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Defensive starters on mend

Safety Jordan Poyer, defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones were all non-participants on Wednesday after starting against the Browns on December 21.

It's likely to have been a maintenance day for Bosa and Jones as the two veteran players have dealt with injuries lingering from earlier in the season.

Poyer apparently tweaked his hamstring late in the game on Sunday, so his Week 17 availability is a question mark moving forward.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson is another player to watch. He left the Week 16 win with a neck injury and didn't return. Thompson was limited on the practice report.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field.q | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Kicker questions

Veteran Matt Prater was one of seven non-participants. Fighting through a calf injury, Prater missed the December 21 win with Michael Badgley earning a practice squad call-up.

The Bills apparently weren't thrilled by Badgley's performance, auditioning three free-agent kickers on Tuesday. As of now, it's trending toward another opportunity for Badgley in Week 17.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills kicker Michael Badgley (32) watches his missed extra point with holder Mitch Wishnowsky (19) during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 17)

DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP



DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP



TE Dawson Knox (knee) — DNP



DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP



S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP



K Matt Prater (quad) — DNP



QB Josh Allen (foot) — Limited



CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited



DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited



LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited



S Cole Bishop (ribs) — Full



RB Ray Davis (knee) — Full

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —