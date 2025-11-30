Bills scratch key pass-catchers again in Week 13 vs. Steelers

The Buffalo Bills have made one of their top pass-catchers inactive for the third game in a row.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid is amongst the Week 13 pregame scratches with the Bills visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on November 30 at Acrisure Stadium. In another unfortunate development for the Bills' offense, wide receiver Joshua Palmer is also unable to go in Pittsburgh.

As expected, starting offensive tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown are inactive along with injured linebacker Terrel Bernard. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis is also out despite being cleared from his shoulder injury. Cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram is a healthy scratch.

Kincaid's extended absence

Kincaid has been out since leaving the November 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins due to a hamstring injury. He finally returned to practice this past week, participating on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday.

Over eight appearances this season, Kincaid has 29 receptions for 448 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, undrafted rookie Keleki Latu, a practice squad elevation, is active as the Bills' third tight end for the third straight game.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Palmer injured again

Initially injuring his ankle/knee during the October 13 road game against the Atlanta Falcons, Palmer missed three consecutive games. He returned to play in Weeks 11 and 12, but his ankle issue flared up this week.

"Still coming off of the injury from the Atlanta game. Just kind of working through it one day at a time. I'm not gonna say he tweaked it the other day, but he's still dealing with it, the soreness from it," said McDermott on Friday.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Keon Coleman returns

For the first time in three games, Coleman's name is not amongst the gameday inactives.

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott noted on Wednesday that the wide receiver's Week 12 absence was not an extension of the Week 11 disciplinary action, but rather a product of only three days to prepare for the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs with the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bills' Inactives (Week 13)

LB Terrel Bernard



OL Spencer Brown



OL Dion Dawkins



CB Ja'Marcus Ingram



TE Dalton Kincaid



DT Phidarian Mathis



WR Joshua Palmer

