Bills Make Defensive Back Roster Swap Prior to Visiting Jets for Division Game

The Buffalo Bills are welcoming Jordan Hancock back to action.

Activating the versatile defensive back off Injured Reserve on Saturday, the Bills made him eligible to face the New York Jets in Week 10.

In order to make room for Hancock on the 53-man roster, Buffalo released defensive back Te'Cory Couch in a corresponding transaction. Couch appeared in four games for the Bills already this season, two as a practice squad call-up and two after signing to the roster on October 31 amidst Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's one-game suspension for spitting.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Te'cory Couch (33) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Couch played 36 defensive snaps, and made five tackles, in the 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on November 1. In the other three appearances, however, he was used strictly as a special teamer.

With room for one more on their practice squad, the Bills seem likely to bring Couch back into the building come Tuesday.

Details on Jordan Hancock's absence

Hancock, a 2025 fifth-round draft pick, last saw the field in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. He logged 13 defensive snaps in that game as a nickel cornerback.

Interestingly enough, Hancock was on the injury report heading into that September 17 tilt due to a quad issue. He was a full participant throughout the practice week, and cleared for the game.

In Week 3, Hancock showed up on the Wednesday practice report as limited due to a hamstring. He was absent on that Thursday and Friday, suggesting that the injury occurred at some point during Wednesday's work at One Bills Drive.

Buffalo wasted no time placing Hancock on IR that Friday prior to the September 27 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He remained on the shelf until the Bills officially opened his 21-day activation window and welcomed him back to practice on November 5.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) tries to avoid a tackle from Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Jordan Hancock fits into Bills' defense

As a rookie, Hancock switched positions to safety under prior head coach Sean McDermott.

With new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard taking over this year, the Bills moved Hancock back into more of a cornerback role, backing up slot corner Dee Alford and seeing time as an extra defensive back in some formations.

"He's done a great job. Obviously, in the game, he flashed his playmaking ability as well and his physicality. He plays fast. He plays violent. You're seeing more consistency the more reps he gets," said Leonhard following the Bills preseason opener.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) makes a catch and is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being sidelined during the offseason program due to injury, Hancock has shown little difficulty fitting into the system.

"When he's on the football field, you notice him. He flies around. He makes plays. He looks like he has fun playing football. He's a chess piece for us," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady in mid-August.

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