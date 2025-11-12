Bills' battered defense to avoid Buccaneers' marquee weapon in Week 11
The Buffalo Bills' defense dodge a bullet with an injury update for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Buccaneer head coach Todd Bowles announced this week that there was still no timetable on a return for do-it-all running back Bucky Irving. The second-year RB has had an underwhelming sophomore campaign, as he's dealt with injury, limiting him to four games of action.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
The Bills' defense has to be taking a deep breathe, especially considering what RBs have put on display against them this season. Irving could have been the next back in line to shred them, as Buffalo is tied for most yards per carry allowed (5.5) and the third-most rushing yards allowed per game (147.6).
It's been absolute field days for RBs against the Bills. Whether it was Derrick Henry in Week 1, Bijan Robinson in Week 6 or De'Von Achane in Week 10, backs have shown the ability to shred Buffalo's undersized defensive front.
Robinson (238) and Achane (225) were notable as they both went over 200 scrimmage yards against the Bills. Their dual-threat capabilities are exactly why avoiding Irving could be crucial in this Week 11 matchup.
MORE: Josh Allen's stat rarity looms large in Bills' loss to Dolphins
Irving posted 1,514 scrimmage yards as a rookie, including 1,122 rushing yards and 392 receiving yards. He showed to be a super efficient runner as a rookie, as he posted 5.4 yards per carry.
Now, it looks like Buffalo will see a lot more of Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, whose name should ring bells in Upstate New York having played for the Syracuse Orange.
Irving's absence directly impacts Tampa ranking No. 25 in the NFL in rushing yards per game (99.8). And being without him again, the Bills have to like their chances slowing down a Bucs' attack that is dealing with a bevy of injuries, including Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, too.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —