Slumping Bills host ex-Chargers' starter, four others for tryouts
The Buffalo Bills are exploring external options for defensive line and wide receiver reinforcements.
After returning home from a disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Bills hosted five players — 3 WR, 2 DL — for tryouts in Orchard Park.
Two former Kansas City Chiefs and one former Bill comprised the group of wide receivers with three-time Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman subsequently signing a contract to join Buffalo's practice squad.
Although defensive end Demone Harris and defensive tackle Morgan Fox remain unsigned after auditioning in Orchard Park, the Bills have a practice squad vacancy and another move could be in the works.
The Bills, who have lost three of their last five games after a 4-0 start, seemingly need another body along the defensive line with edge rusher Landon Jackson going to Injured Reserve, where he joins defensive tackles Ed Oliver, TJ Sanders and DeWayne Carter (out for season) along with defensive end Michael Hoecht (out for season).
Exploring WR reinforcements
In addition to Hardman, the Bills hosted undrafted rookie Jimmy Holiday and old friend Jalen Virgil.
Holiday agreed to terms with the Chiefs following the 2025 NFL Draft. Over three preseason games, the former Tennessee Volunteer caught three of four targets for 60 yards. He landed on the practice squad to start the season with Kansas City releasing him after Week 9.
Virgil, who spent the bulk of 2024 as a Bills' practice squad player while serving a stint on the active roster, has been out of work since Buffalo waived him with an injury settlement this past August. The 27-year-old Virgil carries value as a special teamer, especially on punt coverage.
While Hardman is the most accomplished of the three wide receivers by a wide margin (16 career TD receptions in 80 games), his return ability makes him an even more attractive addition for a Bills' team that has the NFL's second-worst average starting field position this season.
Veteran boost for depleted DL?
Active for only the third time this season, Jackson went down on Buffalo's first defensive series in the Week 10 loss to the Dolphins. With AJ Epenesa unavailable, and in concussion protocol, the Bills were forced to flip veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to an outside spot at multiple points in the game.
The Buffalo-born Harris has been on the NFL scene since 2018 when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie. The UB product has made 23 combined regular season appearances for four different organizations.
Fox did not miss a game for six straight seasons. He played in all 17 games for the 2024 Los Angeles Chargers, making 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks. The 31-year-old Fox has 27.5 career sacks over 120 appearances (34 starts). He made 12 starts for the Chargers in 2022, posting a career-high 6.5 sacks.
Official tryout players
DT Morgan Fox
WR Mecole Hardman
DE Demone Harris
WR Jimmy Holiday (R)
WR Jalen Virgil
