Bills elevate Matt Prater substitute, extra DE for Week 17 challenge vs. Eagles

The Buffalo Bills elevated the same two practice squad players for the second week in a row.

With the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles visiting Highmark Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on December 28, the Bills called up kicker Michael Badgley and defensive end Andre Jones to the gameday roster.

Both players will try to help the Bills extend their four-game win streak while going up against a formidable foe that has already locked up the NFC East.

RELATED: Bills' roster move offers TE insurance with Kincaid, Knox questionable vs. Eagles

"Good challenge for us. That's how we look at it," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott. "I don't think we make one game bigger than another. It's really about how weak we play and how well we compete. It’s something we're looking forward to. They're certainly at the top, world champs."

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Andre Jones Jr. (50) and Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Badgley's second chance

With Matt Prater unavailable for the second straight game due to a calf injury, the Bills are asking Badgley to handle the kicking duties after a shaky Week 16 debut.

Badgley missed an interception extra point and failed to hit the landing zone on a kickoff during the 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns on December 21. In response to Badgley's performance, the Bills hosted three free-agent kickers for tryouts on Tuesday, but none signed.

"It's never easy to come into a team, especially late in the year," said McDermott during his weekly Friday appearance on WGR 550's Extra Point Show. "There were some kicks that he made that I thought were good kicks for us."

Including a 41-yarder against the Browns, Badgley, who began his career with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, has connected on 109 field goals over 72 appearances.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills kicker Michael Badgley (32) watches his missed extra point with holder Mitch Wishnowsky (19) during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jones maxes out

Elevated for the third week in a row, Jones has reached the limit. The former Washington Commanders' seventh-round draft pick provides an extra body for the defensive ends rotation along with a contributor on special teams.

In addition to 15 special teams snaps against the Browns, Jones saw 23 defensive reps and recorded four tackles. As one of five active defensive ends, he out-snapped 2024 fifth-round pick Javon Solomon.

RELATED: Bills add 4x Pro Bowl DE in apparent attempt to improve pedestrian pass rush

The Bills won't be able to deploy him in Week 18 unless they add him to the 53-man roster, but his gameday elevations will reset once the playoffs begin.

Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (29) runs the ball against Washington Commanders defensive end Andre Jones Jr. (50) and cornerback A.J. Woods (38) | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —