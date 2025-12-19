Bills add 4x Pro Bowl DE in apparent attempt to improve pedestrian pass rush
The Buffalo Bills are kicking the tires on a once-fierce former rival.
The Bills are expected to sign 10th-year NFL veteran pass rusher Matthew Judon, who was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this week. Having cleared waivers, Judon became an unrestricted free agent permitted to do business with any team.
Per the NFL transactions wire, Buffalo hosted Judon for an official visit on Friday.
Although NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills "intend to sign him to their practice squad," Buffalo has an open roster spot available as a result of moving sixth-round round offensive lineman Chase Lundt to Injured Reserve on Friday afternoon.
The 33-year-old Judon was reportedly interested in joining a title contender, so his team choice makes sense considering the Bills are on the cusp of securing a seventh consecutive postseason appearance.
Bills' DE depth
With veteran Michael Hoecht and third-round rookie Landon Jackson on season-ending Injured Reserve, the Bills have four defensive ends on their 53-man roster - Joey Bosa, Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa and Javon Solomon.
While Solomon, who is primarily a special teamer, has seen his defensive snaps drop in recent weeks, Buffalo has tried deploying second-round rookie defensive tackle TJ Sanders on the outside of the formation.
The Bills' pass rush could use a jolt of sorts. Despite a solid 8.05 percent sack rate, Buffalo's team leader (Bosa) has only 5.0 sacks.
What Judon offers
Judon reached his height with the New England Patriots, recording 28.0 sacks over two seasons. Following his 15.5-sack campaign in 2022, Judon, however, has totaled only 9.5 sacks over 34 ensuing appearances. He failed to record a sack in 337 defensive snaps for the Dolphins this season.
He's a four-time Pro Bowler in the twilight of his career, but it doesn't hurt the Bills by trying to catch lightning in a bottle heading toward the postseason.
