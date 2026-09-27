Bills' Week 3 Inactives: Skyler Bell Sits Again, DJ Moore Suits Up vs. Chargers

As it turns out, Skyler Bell's debut will have to wait at least one more week.

The Buffalo Bills are not calling the fourth-round rookie wide receiver into action to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

Bell is one of six inactives declared by the Bills prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Orchard Park. As expected, defensive lineman TJ Sanders, who was ruled out on the week's final injury report, is on the inactive list, too.

Notably, wide receivers DJ Moore and Keon Coleman are active and available for the September 27 home game. Both players, who carried questionable designations, were banged up last time out against the Detroit Lions on September 17. Meanwhile, Bell was standing by in case either was unable to play.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore and Coleman's availability, however, essentially negates any need to activate Bell, hence the decision to sit the rookie for the third week in a row. Return specialist Greg Dortch, who was signed to the active roster on Saturday, will serve as the team's fifth wide receiver.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who was questionable, is also up for Buffalo on Sunday. As a result, veteran outside linebacker Mike Danna takes a seat after pinch hitting for Oliver in Week 2.

Also having yet to make their Bills' debuts, rookies Jude Bowry, Jalon Kilgore and Ar'maj Reed-Adams are not dressed.

Skyler Bell's anticipated debut must wait

A healthy scratch for all three games thus far, the exciting rookie receiver is waiting for a chnace to show what he can do for Josh Allen and the Bills' high-octane offense.

"Seeing how explosive and dynamic we are, I'm excited. I want to be a part of it. I want to add my abilities to the offense. See what we can do," said Bell earlier this week.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell (13) avoids a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though he's yet to earn a game day jersey, the rookie, who led NCAA Division I FBS with 101 receptions in 2025, has made an impression on veteran wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

"Regardless of the situation, he's going to approach everything the same," said Shakir. "Skyler is one of the hardest working guys I know, and he's been that. He's going to continue to do that. He's been doing that this week as well."

Bills' Inactives (Week 3)

WR Skyler Bell



T Jude Bowry



OLB Mike Danna



DB Jalon Kilgore



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams



DL TJ Sanders

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