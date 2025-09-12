Tre'Davious White displays optimism, readiness after missing Bills' win over Ravens
When Tre’Davious White went down with a groin injury leading into the Buffalo Bills’ preseason finale, he was initially overwhelmed with frustration. But his raw emotion quickly turned to gratitude.
White worked his way back from two season-ending injuries to find himself in line for a starting role to begin the 2025 season. But before he could prove himself to start the regular season, the 30-year-old cornerback suffered a setback. At first, he was crushed. But after taking the time to assess the significance of his most recent injury, White found himself thankful more than anything.
“Definitely frustration with it, but the best thing is, I was able to walk off the field under my own power,” he said to WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio on Thursday. “So I count those blessings for sure.
White added, “I've been good, man. Been through it before, but it's not as bad of a thing as getting carted off the field. So that’s a blessing in itself.”
This time around, White has bounced back quickly and appears set to return for the Bills’ Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets. During his time speaking with the media after Thursday’s practice, White said that, before his most recent injury, he felt he was making plenty of progress in his quest to be a productive option in coverage for the Bills this season.
“I was definitely trending towards a — trending upwards,” said the Bills cornerback. “Anytime you play this game, the more you’re on the field and the more you can get a feel for it, especially at this position, the more you can get a feel for routes and route combinations, and formations and things like that, you’re always going to have a good chance of performing well.”
White went short of providing a true update on his status for this weekend’s game against the Jets.
“You know I’m not able to discuss injuries or anything with the media — (Head Coach Sean McDermott) would be on me about that,” joked White.
Still, based on the reports that came out following Buffalo’s first day of practice and now listening to him discuss his injury, it would be a surprise if he wasn’t healthy enough to play at this point in his recovery.
"This was just a small bump," said White.
If that is indeed the case, the question will turn from his availability to a whether or not White will resume his role within the team's starting lineup. Rookie Dorian Strong performed admirably in his first career start this past week, and McDermott has yet to provide any clarity on who will get the nod opposite Christian Benford for this weekend’s game against New York.
“Dorian played great,” said White. “Sticky in coverage, tackled well, he did everything that we expected him to do that he has been doing since he got here. So the way he performed was not a surprise for any of us.”
Whatever happens on Sunday, White seems to feel he is close to being ready for action. But he also understands the benefit of being patient with an injury of the nature that he sustained weeks ago.
“If I can get as much film study in and continue to get out there on the field, then my confidence will go up with how my practice goes and if I’m out there doing well, moving well, transitioning well,” he said. “We’ve got a long season. So you don’t want to sort of do something that’s premature. So you definitely want to be smart with it and continue to play it day by day, listen to the body.”
He added, “This comeback thing is all about momentum and having a good feel for it and just pretty much overall feel for the game. So, I just feel like, as much as I’m on the field and continue to practice with my teammates, I will continue to get better.”
Injury designations will be provided when teams release their official injury reports on Friday afternoon. White was doubtful to play last week before being declared inactive against the Baltimore Ravens.
