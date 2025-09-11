Bills Central

Ed Oliver news aside, Bills' Week 2 injury report mostly positive on Thursday

The Buffalo Bills saw two starters improve their statuses with the New York Jets waiting on Sunday

Ralph Ventre

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills added starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver to their Week 2 injury report on Thursday, but two starters went in the other direction by taking a documented step forward from Wednesday's status.

Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who is dealing with a quad injury that popped up in the aftermath of the season-opening win, was upgraded from non-participant to limited. Running back James Cook, who is listed with a new hamstring injury, participated in full on Thursday after being limited one day earlier.

"I feel good," said Johnson when asked by WGR's Sal Capaccio following practice.

It is, however, worth noting that after Wednesday's "hard" padded practice, the Bills held a walk-through session today with all statuses being estimations.

Taron Johnson (7)
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tries to outrun Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Return specialist Brandon Codrington and backup veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson also showed documented improvement at the walk-through. The former went from limited to full while the latter jumped from out to limited.

Meanwhile, starting cornerback Tre'Davion's White, primary tight end Dawson Knox and defensive end Greg Rousseau all practiced in a limited capacity for the second day in a row.

RELATED: 5x Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa silenced doubters, 'played his tail off' in Bills' debut

White, who missed the September 7 opener due to a groin, did not practice at all last week, so back-to-back days of limited participation are a positive sign.

"Just continue to practice. Just fine tune my craft, getting my wind up. Getting back into the groove of things," said White in a media scrum on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Knox is fighting a hip injury. He played 56 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1, leading Buffalo's three tight ends. A knee problem has limited Rousseau after he played 69 percent of defensive reps on Sunday night.

The Bills visit the New York Jets on September 14 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Dawson Knox
Bills tight end Dawson Knox eyes in a one-handed catch over Dalton Kincaid during position drills at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 2)

THURSDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full

WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Full

CB Brandon Codrington (knee) — Full

RB James Cook (hamstring) — Full

TE Dawson Knox (hip) — Limited

DE Greg Rousseau (knee) — Limited

CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — Limited

NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) — Limited

DB Jordan Hancock (shoulder) — Limited

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP

WEDNESDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full

WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Full

CB Brandon Codrington (knee) — Limited

RB James Cook (hamstring) — Limited

TE Dawson Knox (hip) — Limited

DE Greg Rousseau (knee) — Limited

CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — Limited

NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — DNP

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) — DNP

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.