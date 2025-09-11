Ed Oliver news aside, Bills' Week 2 injury report mostly positive on Thursday
The Buffalo Bills added starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver to their Week 2 injury report on Thursday, but two starters went in the other direction by taking a documented step forward from Wednesday's status.
Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who is dealing with a quad injury that popped up in the aftermath of the season-opening win, was upgraded from non-participant to limited. Running back James Cook, who is listed with a new hamstring injury, participated in full on Thursday after being limited one day earlier.
"I feel good," said Johnson when asked by WGR's Sal Capaccio following practice.
It is, however, worth noting that after Wednesday's "hard" padded practice, the Bills held a walk-through session today with all statuses being estimations.
Return specialist Brandon Codrington and backup veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson also showed documented improvement at the walk-through. The former went from limited to full while the latter jumped from out to limited.
Meanwhile, starting cornerback Tre'Davion's White, primary tight end Dawson Knox and defensive end Greg Rousseau all practiced in a limited capacity for the second day in a row.
White, who missed the September 7 opener due to a groin, did not practice at all last week, so back-to-back days of limited participation are a positive sign.
"Just continue to practice. Just fine tune my craft, getting my wind up. Getting back into the groove of things," said White in a media scrum on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Knox is fighting a hip injury. He played 56 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1, leading Buffalo's three tight ends. A knee problem has limited Rousseau after he played 69 percent of defensive reps on Sunday night.
The Bills visit the New York Jets on September 14 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 2)
THURSDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Full
CB Brandon Codrington (knee) — Full
RB James Cook (hamstring) — Full
TE Dawson Knox (hip) — Limited
DE Greg Rousseau (knee) — Limited
CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — Limited
NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) — Limited
DB Jordan Hancock (shoulder) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
WEDNESDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Full
CB Brandon Codrington (knee) — Limited
RB James Cook (hamstring) — Limited
TE Dawson Knox (hip) — Limited
DE Greg Rousseau (knee) — Limited
CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — Limited
NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — DNP
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) — DNP
