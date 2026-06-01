Two Buffalo Bills Defensive Backs Identified as 2026 Breakout Candidates

The Buffalo Bills will be back on the field Monday, for their final days of voluntary OTAs. Their last practice will be June 4, then mandatory camp will be the following week, June 9-11.

Following a frustrating end to the 2025 campaign, Buffalo is ready to turn the page this season. They’re also hopeful their changes to the coaching staff will bring some much-needed improvements.

Head coach Joe Brady moves from offensive coordinator, so that side of the ball isn’t expected to undergo any massive overhaul. Defensively, however, they’re switching to a whole new scheme under Jim Leonhard.

Early feedback from players has been positive when it comes to Leonhard, with veteran Ed Oliver expressing his optimism under the new defensive coordinator recently. While Oliver hopes to find more success under Leonhard, it’s actually two defensive backs who Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes will benefit most as he named Maxwell Hairston and Cole Bishop the team’s top breakout candidates in 2026.

Knox said that Hairston was limited as a rookie due to multiple injuries, limiting him to just 11 games. He adds that Leonhard is a big fan of Hairston, so the only thing that could hold him back is more injuries.

”If Hairston wins the job and stays healthy, he'll have a real shot at a breakthrough campaign. So will safety Cole Bishop, who is already on the rise after leading Buffalo in both tackles and interceptions last season,” Knox wrote.

Maxwell Hairston confident in new scheme

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston celebrates after a game against the Carolina Panthers. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hairston played well when he was on the field, recording 18 tackles, five pass breakups, and two interceptions. Recently, I wrote about how he believes he can do even more under Leonhard, claiming he plays with more freedom.

The talent is there for sure, but Hairston will need to stay healthy. Not only did he miss time as a rookie, but he was limited to seven games during his final season at Kentucky.

Cole Bishop began his breakout in 2025

Buffalo Bills S Cole Bishop intercepts the ball on the last play of the game in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff game. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bishop being named a breakout candidate is interesting since it could be argued that he already had his breakout season.

During his second year in the league, Bishop turned into quite the playmaker. He registered 85 tackles, two sacks, seven pass breakups, and three interceptions. He added another interception in the postseason, proving he can consistently find his way to the football.

Should Bishop take yet another step forward in 2026, and if Hairston can suit up for all 17 games, the Buffalo defense could boast an impressive secondary.