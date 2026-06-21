Two Former Draft Busts the Bills Will Finally Give Up On This Offseason

While trying to identify draft busts who won't make the Buffalo Bills roster this season, one thing becomes apparent. There really aren't many busts on the roster.

This isn't to say general manager Brandon Beane doesn't miss in the draft, because he does. Instead, the lack of busts on the roster is more of an indication of his willingness to move on quickly.

Examples of this include Kaiir Elam, the 23rd overall pick in 2022 and was traded after just three seasons. There was also Boogie Basham, the 61st overall pick in 2021 who was traded away in 2023. Another example was Cody Ford, the 38th pick in 2019 who lasted just three seasons.

That being the case, it's not easy to find players who were premium draft picks who could be on the way out this offseason. The closest thing to a bust at this point would be Keon Coleman, but following a strong performance during minicamp, he likely bought himself at least one more season. Because of that, the most likely draft picks to be let go this offseason despite showing promise are both previous Day 3 selections.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C

Buffalo Bills center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger warms up during a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Taken in Round 5 of the 2024 NFL draft, Sedrick Van Pan-Granger was seen as a potential developmental starter. Throughout his first two seasons in the league, he hasn't been afforded many opportunities and that could be the case again in 2026.

While Bills On SI's Alex Brasky applauds his versatility as a guard and center, saying he could fight for a role in 2026, there's also a chance he could be on the way out. Buffalo not only added Austin Corbett who has guard and center flexibility this offseason, but they also signed Lloyd Cusheberry, who has 80 starts at center over six seasons.

Throw in Alec Anderson, who is expected to battle with Corbett for the starting left guard position, and Van Pan-Granger could be a victim of the numbers game.

Javon Solomon, EDGE

Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon reacts after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Another player who could find himself in trouble due to crowding at his position is Javon Solomon. Another fifth-round pick from 2024, the Troy product wasn't an ideal fit in Sean McDermott's system. He's far more suited for Jim Leonhard's scheme, which makes him a player to watch in year three.

He's also someone who could be too far down the depth chart to make an impact. The Bills have Greg Rousseau, Bradley Chubb, T.J. Parker, Michael Hoecht, and Mike Danna at the same position. Solomon's best chance will be by proving to be superior to Danna, but that's no easy task.