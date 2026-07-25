Pickleball Craze Hits Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Prior to Bills' Training Camp

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has been breaking from football to explore multiple other sports this summer.

In early July, Allen, a five-time NFL MVP finalist, generated some social media buzz when video showing him practicing his golf swing made the rounds.

Subsequently, we wrote about Allen's decision to forego his annual appearance at the American Century Championship celebrity golf event in Lake Tahoe, presumably to enjoy family time instead.

Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 30-year-old Allen, a known avid golfer, had contested the three-round tournament four years in a row, but that was before he became a new father. The superstar quarterback and actress wife Hailee Steinfeld welcomed their first child — Harper Haize — into the world this past spring.

2-on-2 recreational pickleball

With a July 28 training camp report date for Bills' veterans on the horizon, Allen some used time to satisfy an apparent pickleball fix.

Over the past decade, pickleball's popularity has grown exponentially in terms of the average American's participation. Estimates suggest more than 20 million U.S. adults play the sport semi-regularly in some capacity.

According to Steinfeld, who disclosed the information in the July 27 edition of her subscriber-exclusive Beau Society newsletter, Allen and the "Sinners" star played the sport along with another couple.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"My moment of gratitude this week was getting to play pickleball with Greer and our husbands. Just taking time to connect outside in nature filled my cup!" said Steinfeld.

Although it's not known for certain, one would presume the matchup consisted of married couple versus married couple with Allen and Steinfeld teaming up against Greer Gustavson and her husband. In addition to being a long-time friend of Steinfeld's, Gustavson is co-founder of the Beau Society brand.

While Allen and Steinfeld were married on May 31, 2025, Gustavson's wedding followed in September.

The result of the friendly competition was not revealed by Steinfeld in the "Friday favorites" section of her newsletter, but knowing Allen's competitive nature, the quarterback most definitely kept score.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —