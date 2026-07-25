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Pickleball Craze Hits Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Prior to Bills' Training Camp

Before hitting the field at St. John Fisher University for training camp, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen enjoyed a different type of physical recreation.
Ralph Ventre|
February 2, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Josh Allen smiles on the first hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
February 2, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Josh Allen smiles on the first hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. | USA TODAY Sports

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Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has been breaking from football to explore multiple other sports this summer.

In early July, Allen, a five-time NFL MVP finalist, generated some social media buzz when video showing him practicing his golf swing made the rounds.

Subsequently, we wrote about Allen's decision to forego his annual appearance at the American Century Championship celebrity golf event in Lake Tahoe, presumably to enjoy family time instead.

Josh Allen
Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 30-year-old Allen, a known avid golfer, had contested the three-round tournament four years in a row, but that was before he became a new father. The superstar quarterback and actress wife Hailee Steinfeld welcomed their first child — Harper Haize — into the world this past spring.

2-on-2 recreational pickleball

With a July 28 training camp report date for Bills' veterans on the horizon, Allen some used time to satisfy an apparent pickleball fix.

Over the past decade, pickleball's popularity has grown exponentially in terms of the average American's participation. Estimates suggest more than 20 million U.S. adults play the sport semi-regularly in some capacity.

According to Steinfeld, who disclosed the information in the July 27 edition of her subscriber-exclusive Beau Society newsletter, Allen and the "Sinners" star played the sport along with another couple.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"My moment of gratitude this week was getting to play pickleball with Greer and our husbands. Just taking time to connect outside in nature filled my cup!" said Steinfeld.

Although it's not known for certain, one would presume the matchup consisted of married couple versus married couple with Allen and Steinfeld teaming up against Greer Gustavson and her husband. In addition to being a long-time friend of Steinfeld's, Gustavson is co-founder of the Beau Society brand.

While Allen and Steinfeld were married on May 31, 2025, Gustavson's wedding followed in September.

The result of the friendly competition was not revealed by Steinfeld in the "Friday favorites" section of her newsletter, but knowing Allen's competitive nature, the quarterback most definitely kept score.

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Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.