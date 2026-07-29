Reports: Red Helmets to Return in 2026 for Bills’ Holiday Game

What looked like one of the briefest uniform returns of all time may be getting a new lease on life. The Buffalo Bills' new "Nickel City" threads are now here, unfortunately, but it left many wondering what would happen to the red-helmet set from 2025.

FanDuel video content / social media associate Zach Cohen posted on X on Monday that Bills' sources tell him the team "still plans to keep" the red-helmet look in 2026. He did share, however, that this may come at the expense of another look in Buffalo's closet.

While the red helmets appear to be a 1990's throwback look to stay, the Bills' AFL-era look may be kept away due to NFL rules.

Some good news at least for Bills fans: I’m told the team still plans to keep their red alternate helmet this season



But I imagine that means no white throwback uniform, then, per the NFL’s guidelines of 4 uniforms max per closet (not including a “free”Rivalries uniform) https://t.co/0uYK8hJj4N pic.twitter.com/pFPXpjIyrb — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) July 27, 2026

In addition, WKBW Channel 7 sports director Matt Bove confirmed the look would be back with an X post Tuesday. He alluded to it being tied to a holiday involving red, which makes sense considering the Bills play the Broncos on Christmas Day.

Keeping one look to discard another

It may be safe to assume Bills fans are willing to sacrifice an iconic look like the "Standing Buffalo" uniforms in exchange for the red -helmet threads. Not only does the look represent the era of the Bills' four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, but the team had also not worn red helmets since 2010.

Even as beloved as the team's original road uniforms are, Buffalo had taken the look out of its rotation in recent years. The Bills last wore the set in 2021, then backed it out in a Week 11 win over the Buccaneers to help commemorate the team's last season in the old Highmark Stadium.

Other looks entered the fray, including a tweak to the Color Rush red jerseys with white pants.

Sigh of relief for Bills Mafia

Fans seated in the bleachers reach out in hopes of getting a players autograph at the end of opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The reviews on Buffalo's newest look are mixed at best. From the grey to the massive charging stripe on the helmets, Bills Mafia is not in love with the new unis.

To be honest, many who watch Buffalo were not the biggest fans of the "Rivalries" unis, either, specifically when the team took the field.

So, it would have been hard for the newest look to be one that superseded the red helmets. And from what it sounds like, it will be some time before we see a Bills look that is more beloved or prioritized.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) enters the field before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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