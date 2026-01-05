Sean McDermott pays homage to Bills' legend in Week 18
Sean McDermott has a deep love and appreciation for the history of the Buffalo Bills. So, a gesture he made on Sunday should come as no surprise to Bills Mafia.
McDermott led Buffalo to a resounding win over the New York Jets in what could be the final game played at the old Highmark Stadium. The game was circled on the calendar for months, as the Bills wore their red Super Bowl-era helmets for the first time in McDermott's tenure.
Although the Buffalo players were rocking a throwback look with their red lids, McDermott joined in on the action, wearing the vintage hat that Marv Levy often wore on the sidelines during his tenure.
The connection between McDermott and Levy is real. Not only are they the two winningest coaches in Bills ' history, but they have also developed a legit rapport over the years.
McDermott spearheaded a video from the team wishing coach Levy a happy 100th birthday back in August. He also called the Hall of Fame coach during episode 2 of Hard Knocks, which featured Buffalo for the first time last summer.
"He means the world to me," said McDermott to the Bills' media on Levy's 100th birthday. "He means the world to a lot of people. What he's done, what he's accomplished in Buffalo, he's a true man. And I have a ton of respect for him and admiration for him as a coach, certainly, but also him as a person."
Hats off to McDermott for being aware enough to know how important Levy is to the lore of the Bills and Highmark Stadium. And good on him for knowing how important it was for potentially the last image of him at the stadium being tied to such an integral figure in Buffalo.
Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.