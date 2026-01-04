Bills give Keon Coleman chance to climb out of doghouse, WR active vs. Jets

Wide receiver Keon Coleman has become somewhat of an afterthought lately for the Buffalo Bills, but he'll have an opportunity to reintroduce himself in Week 18.

After making their top 2024 draft pick a healthy scratch two weeks in a row, the Bills have deployed Coleman for their January 4 regular season finale against the New York Jets. For the first time since a catchless performance on December 14, the second-year wide receiver is not amongst Buffalo's gameday inactives.

The Bills chose to dress five of six wide receivers on their 53-man roster, giving the day off to Brandin Cooks, who was one seven inactives.

Notably, veteran left tackle Dion Dawkins and defensive end Greg Rousseau are not dressed on Sunday with a road playoff game on the horizon. Additionally, defensive end Joey Bosa, who was questionable, will have the chance to rest his hamstring as an inactive.

As expected, safety Jordan Poyer, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and linebacker Terrel Bernard were all scratched. None of the three practiced this past week as they attempt to recover.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman fumbles the ball while being pursued by New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. The Patriots recovered the fumble. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman's second-year spiral

After an encouraging 112-yard performance in Week 1, Coleman has managed only 243 total yards over 11 ensuing appearances.

In addition to his lack of production, Coleman has stumbled off the field, too. The Bills twice took disciplinary action against the wide receiver for a repeated lack of punctuality this season.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Kincaid returns to game action

After missing the Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, tight end Dalton Kincaid is active against the New York Jets in Week 18. He was limited in practice all week, carrying a questionable tag into the game.

The Bills and Kincaid are trying to manage the tight end's right knee injury, which dates back to training camp. Kincaid, who also missed time due to a strained hamstring in November, has 523 yards and five touchdowns in 11 starts.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills' Inactives (Week 18)

LB Terrel Bernard



DE Joey Bosa



LT Dion Dawkins



WR Brandin Cooks



DT DaQuan Jones



S Jordan Poyer



DE Greg Rousseau

