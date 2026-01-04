Bills hoping Jets set hilariously bad NFL record in Week 18

Whether it’s Josh Allen or Mitch Trubisky under center most of the day, the Buffalo Bills’ quarterbacks are looking to force the New York Jets’ defense into infamous territory.

Let’s just say 2025 has been one to forget for the Jets. At 3-13 and missing the playoffs for the 15th straight season, it’s not been great for Aaron Glenn during his first year at the helm. But his defense in particular has been laughably bad.

Not only has New York not hauled in a single interception on the year, they would be the first team in NFL history to not record one throughout an entire season. The current record low for a season is two, which San Francisco set in 2018.

The New York Jets are one game without a pick away from being the first NFL team to go a full season without a single interception 😳



(h/t Stathead) pic.twitter.com/0GsweZKwB3 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 30, 2025

The QB stats against the Jets read as an All-Pro passer. New York has yielded 3,415 passing yards, an 108.7 passer rating, with 32 touchdown passes against zero INTs. Only the Cowboys (109.7) have allowed a higher passer rating in the NFL and those 32 TDs are tied for third-most allowed in the league with the Commanders.

Now, the question is whether it’s Allen or Trubisky who will get to feast on the NYJ’s lowly defense on Sunday. Allen will get the start, his 135th straight, despite battling an ankle injury.

Allen had a modest day against New York in Week 2 (14 for 25 for 148 passing yards). But if he does play most of the day, or let’s Trubisky take the reins to rest up for the playoffs, they’ll be seeing Jets’ defense that gave up historical numbers to Drake Maye in Week 17.

Regardless of who plays most of the day, expect Buffalo to be able to attack the New York pass defense all day.