Bills' seven-second video gives fans exactly what they want in Week 18 and beyond

It's the perfect image to kick off the New Year for Buffalo Bills' fans.

Honestly, what more could one want than to watch a healthy Josh Allen practicing on a January day while wearing a vintage red Bills' helmet?

It’s only a seven-second video clip, but it's just what Bills Mafia needs to see at this point in the season, especially considering the fact that the quarterback missed back-to-back practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

Allen tweaked his right foot in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, subsequently reaggravating it last time out against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Having not missed a single snap because of the foot issue, Allen insists he's good to go whenever his number is called. Still, it's relieving to see the franchise field general back in action on Friday, while modeling the classic helmet of the Super Bowl years.

Red helmet obsessed

When Allen unearthed the red helmet for a summertime scrimmage a couple years ago, older generations of fans reveled in what they saw as a tribute to the franchise's glory years.

"Didn't realize how big of a thing it was for the fans really up until that point," said Allen. "I think it's a cool opportunity, obviously, an ode to the past, and as players, anytime you get to wear something new, it's fun."

Not to mention, in addition to being associated with success, the red helmets are much more aesthetically pleasing than the bland white ones.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hands the ball off to running back James Cook during the Return of the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As it turns out, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott is a staunch supporter of red helmets, too.

"First, and foremost, I love the Red Helmets," said McDermott during his weekly Friday appearance on WGR 550's Extra Point Show. "When we first got here, I asked for those and weren't able to get them, but I love to see them back."

Jim Kelly congratulates James Lofton after their touchdown combination made the score in January 1991. | Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Plan for Week 18

Although the Bills will wear the fan-favorite head gear during the January 4 regular season finale against the New York Jets, there may not be much of an opportunity to see Allen in live game action.

While Allen will almost definitely take the first snap to extend his remarkable consecutive starts streak, the Bills are likely to cut his day short by resting him for the playoffs.

The Bills host the Jets for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in what is the final scheduled game in Highmark Stadium history.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes his way around the stadium playing catch with children during the Return of the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

