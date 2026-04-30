Way-Too-Early Bills 2027 Mock Draft & Why It Already Matters

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane worked the phones throughout the 2026 NFL draft, making seven trades and ultimately selecting 10 players.

Buffalo faced criticism for trading out of Round 1, but their selections in the middle rounds earned them plenty of praise.

As most fans know, the draft is a massive event that draws plenty of attention. That’s why we’re already looking ahead with this aggressively early 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1: Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo catches a pass for a touchdown over Sam Houston Bearkats linebacker Emon Allen. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Bills went into this draft needing help at wide receiver but waited until Round 4 to add someone to that position. The 125th overall pick has the talent to be a star in Joe Brady’s system, and it will be up to the staff to develop him properly.

Even if Bell proves to be a stud, the Bills are still in need of a big-bodied target who can serve as a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. Enter Ryan Wingo.

The Texas wideout stands 6-foot-2 and 214 pounds, giving him the size this offense lacks. As a sophomore, Wingo had 834 yards and seven touchdowns on 54 receptions. Should he put together another strong campaign in 2026, Wingo will put himself into the Round 1 conversation.

Round 2: Brice Pollock, CB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders cornerback Brice Pollock against the Arizona State Sun Devils. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buffalo admitted the cornerback position was a priority this year, which is why they selected Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun at No. 62 overall. Even if he reaches his ceiling, however, the Bills need more defensive backs.

That’s why they take Brice Pollock from Texas Tech in the second round of this mock. Pollock transferred from Mississippi State to Texas Tech this past season and recorded five interceptions and broke up eight passes. He could be a potential ballhawk, helping to strengthen the secondary.

Round 3: Kip Lewis, LB, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoffs. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kaleb Elarms-Orr was another mid-round pick met with high praise, but the Bills will have a decision to make with Dorian Williams, who is a free agent in 2027. Perhaps they decide to go with a rookie to save some of their salary cap space, which is why Kip Lewis from Oklahoma makes sense in Round 3.

Lewis had 76 tackles and four sacks for the Sooners in 2025. He returned for his fifth season and has a chance to increase his stock with another strong showing.

Why these selections matter for the Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaves the field after the first play against the Jets. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What makes this mock draft important is that it finally puts Josh Allen first.

For whatever reason, Brandon Beane refuses to spend draft capital on offense the way he should. In this mock, they change that by adding a go-to receiver, but still find value on defense during the second and third rounds.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.