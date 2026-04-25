Bills Continue Alarming Trend of Refusing to Help Josh Allen in NFL Draft

With their first two picks in the 2026 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills added two defensive players. At No. 35 overall, they went with Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker, giving new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard a defensive end to develop.

This selection came after they moved down three times, exiting Round 1 and eventually making their choice at the top of Round 2. They then traded back into the second round, moving up four spots this time to select Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun at No. 62.

Kicking off the draft with multiple defenders is a familiar strategy for general manager Brandon Beane, who went with five consecutive defensive players during the 2025 NFL draft. They finished by using six of their nine picks that year on defense, which is part of an alarming trend.

After Buffalo selected Parker, Warren Sharp posted a graph showing how much draft capital has been spent on offensive players since 2020 and the Bills were last among all 32 teams.

Buffalo Bills are failing Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Building a strong defense is important, and considering the Bills had a defensive-minded coach in Sean McDermott the past nine seasons, their focus on that side of the ball makes sense. The problem is they were hyper-focused on defense to the point they have neglected the offense.

Even worse is the move from McDermott to Joe Brady hasn't changed the approach. Even with their former offensive coordinator in charge, the Bills are content to let 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen do far too much of the heavy-lifting.

Of course, an argument can be made that they did use their second-round pick on D.J. Moore this offseason, which is true. Buffalo used their original pick, No. 60 overall, to add the veteran wideout in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, Beane seems to believe that adding Moore will be enough, when it likely should have been just a start.

Bills can still add help on offense in 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft Theater stage at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buffalo can still get some help for Allen with six more picks on the final day of the draft. They will get to work early as well, currently holding the first pick in Round 4. That said, here's a look at all six of their remaining selections:

Round 4, No. 101

Round 4, No. 125

Round 4, No. 126

Round 5, No. 167

Round 5, No. 168

Round 7, No. 220

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