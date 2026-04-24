Bills Day 2 Mock Draft Shows How Brandon Beane Can Redeem Night 1 Strategy

Buffalo Bills fans let out a collective groan not once, not twice, but three times during the first night of the 2026 NFL draft.

After months of speculation about who the Bills would select in Round 1, general manager Brandon Beane decided to play chess and traded back three times. Doing so left several excellent prospects on the board who could have helped Buffalo tremendously.

Beane allowed wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., defensive tackle Peter Woods, and defensive end Keldric Faulk to all come off the board. The good news is that Buffalo is on the clock early in Round 2 with the 35th overall pick.

That gives Beane a shot at redemption, which is what he would earn if he brings in the two players mocked to them by The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner. For Buffalo, this mock begins with a massive run-stuffer in Ohio State's Kayden McDonald.

Round 2, Pick 35 (from TEN): Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Baumgardner said the moves by Beane were "perhaps" wise, saying they can fill a need upfront with McDonald, a massive nose tackle who helped anchor a strong Ohio State defense.

"The Bills traded down three times in Round 1, perhaps wisely, so this is set to be their first pick of the 2026 draft. Buffalo might be in position to snag a quality receiver here (Denzel Boston?), the next-best linebacker on their list or a player such as McDonald, who would fill a need up front defensively," Baumgardner wrote.

Prior to the draft, Bills On SI's Alex Brasky wrote that McDonald's potential addition would solve one of the team's greatest weaknesses. That was in response to McDonald as a potential first-round selection, so adding the 6-foot-3, 326-pound defensive tackle in Round 2 could be the first step to redemption for Beane.

Round 3, Pick 66 (from TEN): Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell reacts after a carry against the Miami Hurricanes. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Buffalo picks early in Round 3 as well, thanks to their moves on Thursday. At No. 66, Baumgardner has them addressing another pressing need as they select Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell.

At 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, Bell is a big-bodied possession receiver who had 917 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. His stock was on the rise, but a torn ACL ended his season prematurely and hurt his draft stock.

He's another player that Brasky had on the radar, and while he's not overly flashy, he could give them a solid WR3 alongside DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir.

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