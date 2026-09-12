Houston Has Been a Problem Plus Four Other Things to Know About Bills vs. Texans

They are two of the 12 franchises that have never hoisted a Lombardi Trophy.

Both the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans are in the midst of franchise-record streaks when it comes to postseason appearances.

The former dates back to 2019, and the seven straight trips to the playoffs is the longest active streak in the league. The Texans have reached the postseason each of the last three years, all under head coach DeMeco Ryans. In 2025, the franchise made its ninth trip to the playoffs but the first time as a wild card.

It’s a new era in Orchard Park as Bills’ offensive coordinator Joe Brady was promoted to replace head coach Sean McDermott—second only to Pro Football Hall of Fame sideline leader Marv Levy in terms of victories in Bills’ history.

Bills vs. Texans history

The teams first clashed during the Texans’ inaugural season in 2002, and this will be the third consecutive year that the clubs will meet—all at Houston.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes against Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Including a playoff clash in 2019, the Texans owns a three-game advantage (8-5) in the series standings. Dating back to 2018, the Bills have dropped four of their last five games in this series—including last season’s disappointing 23-19 Thursday night setback in Week 12 at Houston.

Bills’ QB Josh Allen has struggled vs. Texans

All 8 sacks on Josh Allen by the Texans defense. What do you notice?pic.twitter.com/EwBZnPcwSx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 21, 2025

This will be Allen’s sixth meeting vs. the Texans, and he and the team have won only one of the previous five games. He’s thrown for a combined 980 yards and three TDs, but he’s served up three interceptions, lost one of his three fumbles and been sacked 15 times—eight of those in last year’s prime time setback.

The last time C.J. Stroud played a meaningful game was in the AFC Divisional Playoffs at New England. Off a three-turnover outing vs. the Steelers in the wild card round, the Texans’ quarterback was picked off four times in a loss to the Pats. He committed only eight turnovers in 14 regular-season games in 2025.

Texans’ DE Danielle Hunter bears watching

Texans' edge rusher Danielle Hunter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills have a fresh face in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. He inherited the fifth-worst run defense in the league and a unit this past season that allowed 49 offensive TDs in 19 total games. The new faces via free agency include edge Bradley Chubb, cornerback Dee Alford and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The resilient 10-year veteran and 2025 First Team All-Pro Will Anderson Jr. arguably form the most potent edge combination in the league. All told, Hunter (15.0) and Anderson (12.0) combined for 27 of the club’s 47 regular-season sacks in ‘25, and the tandem added 6.5 QB traps in two playoff games (3.0 by Hunter).

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