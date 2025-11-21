3 winners & 4 losers in Buffalo Bills frustrating Week 12 loss to Texans
The Buffalo Bills knew the Houston Texans' defense was going to be tough to deal with in Week 12, but hardly anyone saw this game playing out the way it did.
With C.J. Stroud out and Davis Mills starting, the Bills should have had the advantage. That wasn't the case as the Texans were far too physical for Buffalo and walked away with a 23-19 win.
Let's take a look back at this game and see who stood out as winners and losers for the Bills as they fell to 7-4 on the season.
Loser: Taron Johnson, CB
During the second quarter, the Bills had a chance to shut the Texans down on fourth-and-one in Buffalo territory. Houston ran the ball with Woody Marks, who was met in the backfield by Taron Johnson. Johnson was unable to get the running back to the ground, leading to a six-yard gain.
Just a couple of plays later, Christian Benford broke up a pass for Nico Collins, which should have set up a third-and-10. Instead, it was another first down for Houston as Johnson was flagged for illegal contact. Houston finished this drive with a touchdown pass to Christian Kirk, giving them a 10-9 lead.
Winner: Ray Davis, RB
Houston took a 13-9 lead late in the second quarter, but the Bills struck back right away. After the Texans' first touchdown, Ray Davis responded with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
This was just the second touchdown of the season for Davis, which happened to come on his 26th birthday.
Loser: The entire Buffalo Bills OL
Buffalo entered this game feeling good about their offensive line, but they left wondering what went wrong up front.
Houston has the No. 1 defense in the NFL, but the Bills' O-line was supposed to be ready for them. That wasn't the case as they had no answers. Josh Allen was under pressure on just about every drop-back and was sacked eight times.
Winner: Khalil Shakir, WR
Khalil Shakir nearly wound up on the list of losers after fumbling the ball away, which allowed the Texans to extend their lead. He rebounded, however, and was clutch in the fourth quarter.
Shakir had a 44-yard reception to move them into scoring range and later went 33 yards on a beautiful play where he took a lateral from Joshua Palmer to convert on a fourth-and-27.
He finished with 110 yards on eight receptions, standing out as one of the lone bright spots on offense.
Loser: Josh Allen, QB
The offensive line did him no favors, but this was an ugly game from start to finish for Josh Allen.
After putting up six total touchdowns in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Allen did not record any in Week 12. He also had two interceptions, including one on the final offensive snap, which sealed the game.
Winner: James Cook, RB
James Cook scored the first touchdown of the game, going 45 yards for his eighth rushing touchdown of the season.
Cook topped 1,000 rushing yards on that play, making history as the third player in franchise history to log at least 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons. This achievement puts him in the elite company of O.J. Simpson and Thurman Thomas.
Loser: Matt Prater, K
As frustrating as the offense was for Buffalo, they could have had a shot at a tie late in the game if not for Matt Prater. Following the touchdown from James Cook, Prater missed the extra point, which loomed large at the end of the game.
The Bills were down 23-19, meaning they had to go for a touchdown. Had Prater not missed the kick earlier in the game, they could have gone for the tie, since they moved the ball to the Houston 22 before Allen's second pick.
