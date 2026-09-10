The Buffalo Bills haven’t won in Houston, Texas, in nearly 20 years.

In fact, only two months stand between Buffalo and that benchmark, as Sunday, November 19, 2006, was the last time the Western New York franchise had the pleasure of grabbing a victory on the road at Reliant Stadium (formerly NRG Stadium).

It was a game where former 2004 Bills’ first-round draft pick J.P. Losman was still quarterbacking the team, and it just so happened to be one of the best outings of his brief professional playing career as he tallied 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns en route to helping deliver a 24-21 win over the Texans.

August 31, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Former Buffalo Bills' head coach Dick Jauron talks to his quarterback, J.P. Losman (7), during a timeout against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flash forward to this week, and the Bills are preparing to once again feel the sweet glory of a road win down in the Lone Star State.

But, it’s obviously no guarantee.

Allen’s struggles in Houston have followed him for first eight years

Despite being named the 2024 NFL MVP, throwing for 30,102 yards and 220 touchdowns in just 127 career regular-season starts, as well as rushing for 4,721 yards and 79 touchdowns on the ground within that same timespan, the Bills’ unquestioned leader—30-year-old quarterback Josh Allen—has never defeated Houston on the road.

The former University of Wyoming standout is 0-4 all time against the AFC-South squad on its home turf, and the first loss dates all the way back to Allen’s rookie season in 2018 when he and the Bills lost 20-13 on October 14, 2018.

Oct. 14, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Former longtime Houston Texans' defensive end J.J. Watt (99) lunges to sack Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second quarter of a past NFL game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The recently ranked No. 2 player in the NFL finished that first matchup against Houston with zero touchdowns, 84 yards passing, and 20 yards rushing before exiting the contest in the third quarter with an elbow injury that sidelined him for the next four games of that season.

And, since that time, it hasn’t gone much better for Allen despite having massive success elsewhere in his NFL career.

So, with that in mind, here are four ways that Allen and the Bills’ offense can exploit any little weaknesses that might exist on the Texans’ defense, which finished No. 1 in the entire league last season in terms of yards allowed at just 277.2 yards per game.

1. Bills’ ground game can 'Cook' behind last season’s NFL rushing champion

Nov. 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook III (4) celebrates with Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first quarter of a past NFL game at NRG Stadium last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo had quite the rushing attack last season, and it was led by the eventual 2025 NFL rushing champion, James Cook III, who totaled 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground on 309 carries.

In last November’s 23-19 loss to the Texans, Cook managed to churn out 116 rushing yards—the sixth highest single-game output of his season last year—on only 17 total carries, which tied for the fifth lowest amount of single-game carries that he received last year, as well.

So, needless to say, there’s probably more to be gleaned from the ground game by Buffalo against the Texans’ defense, which actually allowed 93.7 rushing yards per game to opponents last season.

It’ll be prudent for Buffalo not to get away from Cook and Co. in the rushing attack too early, which seemingly was the case during the team’s nailbiting loss in Week 12 last year.

2. Capitalizing on deep shots from Allen after lulling Texans to sleep, especially with play-action calls

Oct. 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) launches a deep pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter of a past NFL game at NRG Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although Houston’s defense has been one of the top units in the league ever since head coach DeMeco Ryans took over in 2023, there’s still been some vulnerabilities to speak of on the vaunted defense.

You just have to know where to look.

And, despite some tweaks being made to that side of the ball over the past couple of seasons for the Texans, the deep half of their defense has been suspect at times.

Usually, the safeties don’t have to hold up as much when EDGE rushers like Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are getting home, but when that’s not the case, then they’ve been susceptible to giving up some deep plays at times over the past two years, especially early on in the season.

Oct. 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs with the ball en route to scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of a past NFL game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For example, through their first four games in 2024, the Texans surrendered the second most yards on defense in the entire league (84.25 yards/game) when facing play-action concepts according to an article from ESPN released that fall.

Obviously, DeMeco Ryans’ squad will be well aware of past deficiencies on that side of the ball, but it’ll still be interesting to see if the Bills are able to get some receivers open on routes past the deep half of Houston’s defense on Sunday.

It could make all the difference in the outcome of the game for Buffalo.

3. Providing plenty of pass protection can lead to other plays opening up down the field

Nov. 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) signals at the line of scrimmage to change the play and pass protection during the second half of a past NFL game between the Bills and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned above, the Texans’ have seemingly had a stellar pass-rush for as long as many fans around the league can remember.

And, heading into 2026, that will be no different, especially considering the team recently brought back its former No. 1 overall pick—defensive end Jadeveon Clowney—into the fold this offseason to add to other EDGE rushers already on the roster like the aforementioned Anderson Jr. and Hunter, as well as Logan Hall, Sebastian Harsh, and Domonique Robinson.

Houston will be bringing a heaping pile of pressure all game long, but it will likely only be with a four-man rush as the Texans had the lowest blitz rate of any team in the league last season at just 16.7%, while still managing to finish with an admirable overall quarterback pressure rate of 40.3% on the year according to Fantasy Points Data.

So, keeping that in mind, Buffalo’s offensive front—which now includes a new starter at left guard this September in Alec Anderson—will have to find a way to keep Josh Allen clean long enough to find receivers running open down the field.

Yes, play-action can be effective against Houston like mentioned above, but it won’t be if the offensive line can’t allow Allen enough time to stand in the pocket and deliver a strike.

Nov. 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is one of the most pivotal matchups of the game, but Buffalo can still take advantage by using chips with tight ends and running backs.

They must utilize any and all avenues to allow Allen to stay in the pocket for a reasonable amount of time on Sunday.

If he can stay upright, then good things should happen.

4. Texans rarely blitz, so scrap the quick screens & let it rip with Allen and Co.

Nov. 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a quick screen pass against the Houston Texans in the first quarter of a past NFL game at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As readers can clearly see, there aren’t necessarily four separate, specific areas where the Bills can look to exploit this highly-productive Texans’ defense, but—instead—all the areas listed seem to sort of tie together.

And, as such, Buffalo will have to attack all four areas simultaneously, in tandem, in order to reach its goal of garnering a road victory in Houston, Texas, this weekend.

And, seeing as how the Texans rarely blitz, which was mentioned above, then it’d be a good idea for head coach Joe Brady to remove most of his quick bubble screens to wideouts for this game.

If the Texans are only rushing four players the majority of the time, then the numbers game doesn’t add up in the Bills’ favor to run those types of plays, which usually ultimately depend on having the necessary advantage with blockers vs. defenders.

Yes, sometimes those calls are setting up other concepts to be run throughout the course of a game, but it’s definitely pointless to just waste a play when there’s hardly any chance of success due to a lack of available space in front of the receivers.

Nov. 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' franchise quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass against the Houston Texans while defensive end Denico Autry (96) supplies pressure | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, hopefully Brady doesn’t pull out too many screens in a boneheaded attempt to merely run the play for the sake of offering a different look to the defense, or “giving Allen a breather” as he’s put it in the past.

The Bills can’t be wasting offensive possessions—or even singular plays—against Houston on Sunday.

Instead of getting “too cute” as former longtime Bills’ head coach used to coin it, Brady’s offense must just stay aggressive all game long.

Fighting fire with fire is sometimes the only way to get out of a hellish situation, which is exactly what it’s been for Allen and Brady in Houston over the past few seasons.

So, Buffalo can’t play timidly.

The team must attack right from the opening snap on offense and cease to let up until the final clock hits all zeros.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —