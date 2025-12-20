Bills' head coach addresses possibility Damar Hamlin returns this season
In this story:
Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who has been much-celebrated lately for his survival, has not seen the field since October 5 against the New England Patriots with a pectoral injury.
On Friday, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared his knowledge about Hamlin's situation and whether he'll return this season. He has been eligible to return since Week 11.
Will Damar Hamlin return this season?
MORE: Bills add 4x Pro Bowl DE in apparent attempt to improve pedestrian pass rush
"Possibly, from what I understand," McDermott said. "I've not gotten a recent update from our training staff as far as that goes."
Hamlin has recorded just one lone tackle in five games this season, but he hasn't been needed much with other young defenders stepping up in his absence.
One of those youngsters is second-year player Cole Bishop, who is breaking out defensively in terms of snap count, coverage and run support.
RELATED: Bills pick Matt Prater's temporary replacement, sign journeyman after tryout
Hamlin's return would give the youth on the back end someone to look up to and learn from and a voice in the locker room to rally around.
Hamlin making difference off field
Since recovering from cardiac arrest, Hamlin has set out ensure AEDs are readily available in youth settings across America.
"Damar has headed up initiatives like the Smart Heart Coalition, AEDs for Youth Program, supporting the Federal Hearts Act to create grants for schools to bring in more automatic external defibrillators that save lives. He has also sponsored scholarships for young football players so they can attend college," said FOX News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel to Bills On SI.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003