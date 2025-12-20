Bills' head coach addresses possibility Damar Hamlin returns this season

Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who has been much-celebrated lately for his survival, has not seen the field since October 5 against the New England Patriots with a pectoral injury.

On Friday, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared his knowledge about Hamlin's situation and whether he'll return this season. He has been eligible to return since Week 11.

Will Damar Hamlin return this season?

"Possibly, from what I understand," McDermott said. "I've not gotten a recent update from our training staff as far as that goes."

Hamlin has recorded just one lone tackle in five games this season, but he hasn't been needed much with other young defenders stepping up in his absence.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles after almost intercepting pass during the second half of the Buffalo Bills' wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of those youngsters is second-year player Cole Bishop, who is breaking out defensively in terms of snap count, coverage and run support.

Hamlin's return would give the youth on the back end someone to look up to and learn from and a voice in the locker room to rally around.

Hamlin making difference off field

Since recovering from cardiac arrest, Hamlin has set out ensure AEDs are readily available in youth settings across America.

"Damar has headed up initiatives like the Smart Heart Coalition, AEDs for Youth Program, supporting the Federal Hearts Act to create grants for schools to bring in more automatic external defibrillators that save lives. He has also sponsored scholarships for young football players so they can attend college," said FOX News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel to Bills On SI.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tries to block a punt against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

