The Buffalo Bills are back at home following a two-game road trip. After knocking off the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets, they will now host the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo is heavily favored in this one with Miami coming in with a record of 1-8. As if their record wasn't bad enough, the Dolphins will be turning to Kyle McCord as the starter with Malik Willis out injured. Also hurt is star running back De'Von Achane.

The only thing that could make things difficult for the Bills might be self-inflicted harm. That could include penalties, and that might be a problem to keep an eye on. The referee assingment for this week is less than favorable as it features a crew known for throwing flags. Before checking out who that referee is, let's first see who will be the announcers in this one.

Bills vs. Dolphins Announcers

CBS Sports sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

CBS will broadcast the game this week between the Bills and Dolphins. With it not being a huge showdown, the top crew of Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt won't be on the call. Still, a solid group will be in the booth led by Spero Dedes with Adam Archuleta. On the sidelines will be Aditi Kinkhabwala, who always does excellent work.

Play-by-play: Spero Dedes

Analyst: Adam Archuleta

Sideline Reporter: Aditi Kinkhabwala

Referees for Week 11 Bills vs. Dolphins

NFL referee Scott Novak during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The head referee for the Bills and Dolphins showdown in Week 11 will be Scott Novak. A veteran of the officiating crew, Novak has been an official since the 2014 season.

Novak is known for throwing flags as his crew is averaging more than 18 penalties per game. They're at nearly four penalties per game above the league average of 14.4. The Bills know this since Novak called their Week 5 win over the Rams. That 37-34 showdown included 24 accepted penalties for 196 yards combined.

Fans never want to tune into the game to see the ref constantly calling penalties, but that could very well be the case on Sunday.

Bills uniform combination for Week 11

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen drops back to pass against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

While we might see a lot of yellow on the field, the Bills are going for their all-white look. For just the second time ever, Buffalo will wear their Nike Rivalries uniform, with the arctic white.

The @BuffaloBills are wearing their NFL x Nike Rivalries uniforms on Sunday 🥶



MIAvsBUF – Sunday 1pm ET on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/EC0PHeT3Lb — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2026

The last time they wore these, they suffered a loss to the New England Patriots. Let's hope they have better luck this time around.

Dolphins uniform combination for Week 11

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II runs with the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Helmet: White

Jersey: Aqua

Pants: Aqua

Miami will be in solid colors as well this week. They will be in their aqua jersey and pants, making for a nice aesthetic. Let's just hope the color clash isn't ruined by an influx of yellow from the zebras.

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