Tre Day is on the horizon this holiday season.

Although the actual date is not yet known, the Buffalo Bills appear close to deploying veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White for game action.

"I think he's really close to being able to help us. We had some injuries here this last game, if need be, I think he's ready to step up and play for us," said Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on Monday following the Week 10 win over the New York Jets.

White, a 2017 first-round draft pick who has been with the Bills for nine of his 10 seasons, last appeared during the team's divisional round road loss to the Denver Broncos last January.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) is brought down by Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garnering limited interest on the free-agent market, the 31-year-old White eventually took the opportunity to return to Orchard Park for one more crack at winning a Lombardi. He officially signed on October 19 as the Bills embarked on their Week 7 bye.

Although seemingly content with starting off as a practice squad player, one has to think White didn't come off the couch to sit back and watch others play the position he has mastered.

Tre'Davious White's return-to-play path

White's first practice was on October 28 as the Bills began preparations for a November 1 home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Having not had the benefit of a training camp, the grizzled veteran recognizes he may need a little extra practice time to ramp up.

"This was a different kind of offseason for me. I've been sitting on the couch, drinking ginger ale and eating popcorn for a while," said White while appearing on Eric Wood's Centered On Buffalo podcastlast month. "I got so much respect for the position, I'd disrespect the position just thinking I can just come off the couch and come out there and be Tre White."

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) signs autographs before a game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A reasonable four-week ramp up puts a potential debut around the November 26 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night.

“Anytime you kind of onboard some veteran players as the season goes on, that's part of the process is how many plays do you think you could play right now? I like where he's at," said Leonhard.

Injuries could force Tre'Davious White into Week 11 rotation

Physically speaking, White appeared to have enough tread left on his tires when he unexpectedly made 16 regular season starts for the Bills in 2025 as first-round draft pick Max Hairston began his rookie year on Injured Reserve.

"I thought he played really good football at the end of last season," said head coach Joe Brady on Wednesday. "Genetically, he's kind of a freak. A guy that can kinda roll out of bed, and maybe not do it as much for a long time, and still look like a guy that was a first-round pick for a reason."

Furthermore, White, who built a reputation for being a true student of the game early on in his Bills' tenure, has reached an experience level that makes Buffalo comfortable with deploying him when needed.

"I got the confidence that whenever that time does come, and Tre White has to be up, there's gonna be no holding the breath, because I know he's so calm, cool collected, he's ready to go," said Brady.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) reacts after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Buffalo somewhat banged up in the defensive secondary following the November 15 road win, the time may come as early as this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Starting boundary cornerback Christian Benford and slot cornerback Dee Alford both left the Week 10 road game due to injuries and never returned.

Benford is dealing with a groin injury, which is usually more than a day-to-day issue. Alford was ruled out against the Jets after being evaluated for a concussion.

After second-round rookie starter Davison Igbinosun and the aforementioned Hairston, the Bills have no other true outside cornerbacks on their 53-man roster. Meanwhile, nickel cornerback Jordan Hancock is the next man up behind Alford.

Simply put, Buffalo will most likely need at least one more cornerback on the Week 11 game day roster, and an obvious option in the elevate White.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates the game-deciding interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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