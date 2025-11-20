Bills prepared for Houston's biggest strength on Thursday Night Football
As the Buffalo Bills prepared to face the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, their most recent ranking in pass protection ratings will give their offense the best chance possible to counter a Texans team possessing an elite pass rush.
According to Computer Cowboy's composite score of PFF grade, SIS blown block percentage, and ESPN pass block win rate, the Bills have the best offensive line in the league, unseating the Denver Broncos from their long-term hold on the top spot. Buffalo's score of 97 now comfortably places them in first, with the Denver's 89 being the only other team above 80.
Specifically, Dion Dawkins currently has the highest pass block win rate in the league for an offensive tackle, with 220 wins over 228 plays (96%). Spencer Brown's 95% win rate ties him for second among all tackles, meaning there's a strong argument that the Bills have the best tackle duo in the league this season. Additionally, Connor McGovern's 98% pass block win rate ties him for first among all interior offensive linemen.
On the flip side, Houston rosters two of the best pass rushers in the NFL, with Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter combining for 17 sacks in 10 games. The former's 23% pass rush win rate is tied with Micah Parsons for the second best in the NFL, while the latter's 16% win rate places him 16th in the league.
For Buffalo's offense to find the success they did against Tampa Bay last week, Josh Allen will need to rely on Dawkins, Brown, and the rest of the offensive line to keep a clean pocket against one of the best pass rush duos in the NFL.
