Bills' short week underscores NFL scheduling disadvantages in race vs. Patriots
If the Buffalo Bills are able to overtake the New England Patriots down the stretch, and capture a sixth consecutive AFC East division title, they'll have done so without any help from the NFL schedule-makers.
While the Patriots (9-2) enjoy a "mini bye" following their November 13 home win over the New York Jets, the Bills (7-3) must go on the road for a Thursday Night Football game in Week 12.
Making the short week even shorter, the Bills will make their longest road trip (distance wise) of the season when they travel 1,300 air miles to Houston on Wednesday. Furthermore, the November 20 primetime matchup kicks off a stretch that requires the Bills to play four of five games on the road.
In simple terms, Buffalo plays two games in five days before New England takes the field again on November 23 in what will be its first action since the Week 11 victory over the Jets.
Patriots' advantage lasts one month
When the Patriots return to action against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 23, it'll mark the first of three consecutive games that provide the luxury of extra rest.
In Week 13, New England faces the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The December 1 gameday gives the Patriots one day more than normal rest heading into the team's bye week.
Not only does New England benefit from a late-season off week when most teams are struggling to stay fresh, but they have an extra full week to prepare for their December 14 matchup against the Bills.
The Patriots will have played only two games in a 29-day span entering the Week 15 battle with the Bills.
Thursday x 2
As if it's not enough of an inconvenience for a team to play one Thursday Night Football game, the Bills have to play two before Week 13 this season.
"It's tough," said veteran defensive end Joey Bosa heading into Buffalo's Week 3 TNF home game against the Miami Dolphins. "I learned today that we have another Thursday game coming up, which was a shot in the heart."
Especially for some of the older players, Thursday night games provide an extra unwanted challenge late in the year.
"Usually, they come a little later in the season, and they knock you out pretty hard. Thursday comes quick. That's kind of the day where you're just starting to get your body back and your legs under you," said Bosa.
Meanwhile, the first-place Patriots had only one Thursday game in 2025, and it came two weeks prior to their bye.
In other words, the schedulemakers have given New England plenty of time to get its legs under itself down the stretch, and that's simply a luxury that the Bills don't have.
