Expert panel's one-sided prediction for Bills vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are favored to win on the road in Houston, a feat they haven't accomplished in nearly two decades

Ralph Ventre

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the game at Highmark Stadium.
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills haven't won in Houston since 2006, and quarterback Josh Allen has never lost a Thursday game.

Therefore, something's gotta give when the Bills (7-3) visit the Houston Texans (5-5) for a Week 12 edition of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

With Texans' quarterback CJ Stroud ruled out earlier in the week, the Bills have climbed to a 5.5-point road betting favorite. Instead Davis Mills will start for Houston. In 2021, the Bills defeated a Mills-led team by a 40-0 margin on a rainy day in Orchard Park.

RELATED: When was last time Buffalo Bills won in Houston?

“Very decisive, smart, knows where to go with the football. Based on the defensive looks, he's been in the league for a number of years now, and they're playing good football with him," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday's during a WGR 550 AM radio appearance.

As for whether Mills can lead the home team to an upset over visiting Buffalo, Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel unanimously rejects the idea.

Davis Mills
Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) rolls out of the pocket as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) chases / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

All six MMQB experts selected the Bills to win the first game on the NFL's Week 12 slate. As always, the panel's picks are straight up. It's the third week in a row that all panelists have sided with Buffalo.

MORE: Bills clear three-fourths of crowded injury report for Thursday night vs. Texans

On paper, the Bills seemingly face a tall task going against the Texans' defense, which ranks first amongst NFL leaders (258.1). Then, there's the added challenge of preparing for such a formidable foe on a short week.

Josh Allen handoff
Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands off the ball to running back James Cook (4) during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Short week here for us, a lot of work, a lot of volume, in particular for the coaching staff.
The goal with the players is to get them as fresh as possible," said McDermott.

MORE: Bills vs. Texans Week 12 picks: Are experts predicting Houston to upset Buffalo?

The Bills visit Houston for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on November 20 in a Prime Video exclusive. It's Buffalo's second TNF appearance this season.

MMQB Week 12 Game Picks
(Bills at Texans)

Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills

Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills

Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills

John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
