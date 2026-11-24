After the Buffalo Bills' victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, head coach Joe Brady mentioned four players who could have a bigger impact down the stretch as the football season takes us deeper into November.

The initial question in his postgame interview was about the rotation between Tre'Davious White and Maxwell Hairston, with Brady sidestepping the latter by saying "it's always good to get Tre White back on the football field."

However, with no prompting to do so, he mentioned two other Bills making their 2026 debuts, as well as a rookie looking to carve out a more consistent role on defense.

“[Tyrell] Shaves [Shavers] getting out to play football again, Tre White going out there, Shaq Thompson, Jalon Kilgore getting another opportunity, this is all going to pay dividends to get to where we want to get to," Brady said.

So what could Brady's vision be for these four players? Here's what roles they could carve out ahead of another Bills postseason run.

Tyrell Shavers

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) leaps to catch a thirty-two yard pass thrown by quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shavers played 29 snaps in his return from the PUP list, a clear step down from Keon Coleman (63 snaps), Khalil Shakir (63) and DJ Moore (58).

While he saw two targets but finished with zero catches, the big-bodied receiver was integral in opening up rushing lanes for several of James Cook's bigger runs on Sunday.

The once training-camp-darling returns at the perfect time, with a clear hole at WR4 for the Bills. With Joshua Palmer on injured reserve, rookie Skyler Bell still looking for his first catch as a pro, and Greg Dortch better served as a returner, the path to production is simple for Shavers.

We've already seen the wideout impress on limited opportunties, catching 15 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown last season. In addition to his run-blocking ability and special teams contribution, Shavers can easily become a key contributor for Brady.

Tre'Davious White + Shaq Thompson

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix who kept the ball and was going to run with it during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's easy to group these two defenders together for several reasons. They're both veterans who initially "left" in the offseason, only to return late to the practice squad as depth in specific areas where the defense was struggling.

I don't expect either one to turn into a full-time starter, based on the recent play from Dorian Williams and Davison Igbinosun. However, the Bills are one long-term injury away at either spot from these veteran reunions suddenly becoming extremely important.

In the meantime, the Bills will likely continue to stash them on the practice squad for as long as they can, calling them up when injuries necessitate it. I also wouldn't be surprised if injuries or the threat of being poached by another team leads one or both to a spot on the 53 man roster by the end of the season.

Jalon Kilgore

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Trask (14) runs with the ball and is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jalon Kilgore (29) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kilgore was a wild card for Brady to throw into this list of names, as the other three were all making their season debuts in Week 11.

The rookie played just 11 defensive snaps, but he did outsnap Damar Hamlin, his primary competition as the third safety in dime looks.

As the Bills gear up to play explosive passing attacks like the Packers and Bears (and more recently, the Chiefs), Jim Leonhard could look to utillize formations with more DBs, lending to more playing time for Kilgore.

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