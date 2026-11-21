It's a luxury that other NFL teams simply don't have.

The Buffalo Bills stashed away two former first-round draft picks on their practice squad exactly for a time like this.

Slated to host a divisional game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, the Bills ruled out defensive starters Christian Benford and Dorian Williams due to injuries.

In response to those injury designations, Buffalo tabbed cornerback Tre'Davious White and linebacker Shaq Thompson as practice squad elevations for the first time this season.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) looks over his shoulder after an interception during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it's presumed that cornerback Maxwell Hairston and fourth-round rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr will replace Benford and Williams, respectively, in the starting lineup, White and Thompson seem likely to see meaningful snaps in rotational roles in the November 22 home game.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins will have plenty of backups on the offensive side of the ball on Sunday. Starting running back Devon Achane and quarterback Malik Willis are both unavailable. That means Ollie Gordon will shoulder the bulk of the work on the ground while former Syracuse starter Kyle McCord fills in at quarterback.

In other Bills' news on Saturday, defensive tackle Ed Oliver woke up with oblique discomfort. As a result, Buffalo added him to the official injury report with a questionable tag.

When did Tre'Davious White rejoin Bills?

After starting 16 regular season games last year, White, a 2017 first-round pick by Buffalo, failed to garner overwhelming interest on the free-agent market.

With the Bills keeping only three true outside cornerbacks on their 53-man roster, it always made sense to bring White back as an insurance policy, and they finally did on October 19.

"We brought Tre back here, if given the opportunity, to go in there and help us play winning football. I thought he played really good football at the end of last season," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 31-year-old White's first practice was on October 28, and he's apparently already up to speed on new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's scheme. Equally as important, he looks ready physically.

"Anytime you kind of onboard some veteran players as the season goes on, that's part of the process is how many plays do you think you could play right now? I like where he's at," said Leonhard on Monday.

When did Shaq Thompson rejoin Bills?

Thompson, a 2015 Carolina Panthers' first-round pick, initially landed with the Bills on a one-year contract prior to the 2025 campaign.

The versatile linebacker fought through nagging injuries to make 12 regular season appearances (6 starts). He performed especially well in the playoffs, recording an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars and two tackles-for-loss against the Denver Broncos.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) is tackled out of bounds by Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the 32-year-old Thompson still lingering on the free agent market following training camp this past summer, Buffalo decided to bring back the grizzled veteran in a practice squad capacity, much like it did with former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer one year prior.

"If an opportunity came up, it's a long season, having a guy like himself, with his background and his history, to be able to come in and play and play meaningful football," said Brady.

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