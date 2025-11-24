Bills Central

Sunday results leave Bills in dangerous playoff position ahead of Steelers matchup

Buffalo versus Pittsburgh carries strong playoff implications for both AFC teams.

Colin Richey

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are in dangerous territory when it comes to the AFC playoff picture, with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday looking like a consequential matchup for the conference's standings.

After wins from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Bills now sit as the seventh seed in the AFC, clinging to a wildcard spot if the season were to end today.

Right behind Buffalo, in eighth place, are the Steelers. With one less win than the Bills, a head-to-head upset next week would move Pittsburgh into a playoff spot, pushing the Bills out of the playoff picture with six games remaining on the year.

James Cook, Josh Allen
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Behind the Steelers are the Houston Texans with the same 6-5 record, already holding a head-to-head win over the Bills thanks to their efforts last Thursday night. Also "in the hunt" are the 6-5 Kansas City Chiefs, although the Bills do have a win over the reigning AFC champs as a tie breaker.

With the New England Patriots winning their ninth game in a row, it looks like Buffalo's unchallenged reign in the AFC East is over. Not only are the Pats first in the division, they currently sit at first in the conference with a 10-2 record and favorable remaining schedule.

MORE: What ever happened to injured NFL referee forced to leave Bills' TNF loss to Texans?

Ahead of Bills-Steelers on Sunday, Bills fans can monitor KC's matchup against Dallas and Baltimore's division matchup against Cincinnati on Thanksgiving as the AFC playoff picture begins to take shape.

Josh Allen, Connor McGovern
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) at the line of scrimmage / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball