Sunday results leave Bills in dangerous playoff position ahead of Steelers matchup
The Buffalo Bills are in dangerous territory when it comes to the AFC playoff picture, with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday looking like a consequential matchup for the conference's standings.
After wins from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Bills now sit as the seventh seed in the AFC, clinging to a wildcard spot if the season were to end today.
Right behind Buffalo, in eighth place, are the Steelers. With one less win than the Bills, a head-to-head upset next week would move Pittsburgh into a playoff spot, pushing the Bills out of the playoff picture with six games remaining on the year.
Behind the Steelers are the Houston Texans with the same 6-5 record, already holding a head-to-head win over the Bills thanks to their efforts last Thursday night. Also "in the hunt" are the 6-5 Kansas City Chiefs, although the Bills do have a win over the reigning AFC champs as a tie breaker.
With the New England Patriots winning their ninth game in a row, it looks like Buffalo's unchallenged reign in the AFC East is over. Not only are the Pats first in the division, they currently sit at first in the conference with a 10-2 record and favorable remaining schedule.
Ahead of Bills-Steelers on Sunday, Bills fans can monitor KC's matchup against Dallas and Baltimore's division matchup against Cincinnati on Thanksgiving as the AFC playoff picture begins to take shape.
